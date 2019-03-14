Body found in Stafford County was teenager killed in Maryland

Officials in Stafford County, Virginia, said Thursday evening that the body found near River Road in the predawn hours of Saturday was that of a teenager from Fairfax, Virginia, who was killed in Maryland.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the release of a photo of the tattoo on the victim’s left forearm led to tips from the public that identified the victim as a 16-year-old from Fairfax.

Detectives have determined that he was killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The body was found by a Stafford County deputy driving on patrol on River Road near Kings Highway a little before 5 a.m. on March 9. They’re not releasing the victim’s name yet.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 540-658-4450.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male subject with the below pictured tattoo in relation to the incident that occurred this morning on River Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400 pic.twitter.com/AMDdn50Byw — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) March 10, 2019

