Stafford Co. track coach arrested for soliciting a minor

By Hallie Mellendorf February 14, 2019 1:03 am 02/14/2019 01:03am
WASHINGTON — A track coach and security officer at a Stafford County, Virginia, high school has been arrested on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s office said in a news release that Delvin Ladon Jackson, 37, of Stafford, was taken into custody Wednesday. Jackson works at Colonial Forge High School.

He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on three felony warrants.

Anyone with information about Jackson should call 540-658-4400.

crime Education News Hallie Mellendorf Local News prostitution solicitation solicitation of a minor Stafford County, VA News Virginia
