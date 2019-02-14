Stafford Co. track coach arrested for soliciting a minor

The Stafford County Sheriff's office said in a news release that Delvin Ladon Jackson, 37, of Stafford, was taken into custody Wednesday. Jackson works at Colonial Forge High School.

WASHINGTON — A track coach and security officer at a Stafford County, Virginia, high school has been arrested on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on three felony warrants.

Anyone with information about Jackson should call 540-658-4400.

