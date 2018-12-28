202.5
Naked, intoxicated teen found asleep after breaking into Stafford Co. home

By Ginger Whitaker December 28, 2018 7:58 am 12/28/2018 07:58am
WASHINGTON — A teenager is accused of breaking into a family’s home while intoxicated and falling asleep naked, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The homeowners were sleeping early Thursday when they were awoken by a stranger outside, who was knocking and yelling to be let in, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowners opened a window and told the teen to leave, but he repeatedly kicked the door and window. One of the homeowners grabbed a gun and fired a shot into the ground as a warning, but the teenager persisted and eventually broke a window to get into the home’s basement.

The family used furniture to barricade themselves in a bedroom and wait for deputies to arrive.

When deputies got to the home on Pierce Court, they set up a perimeter and got the family outside safely. They then found a 16-year-old boy sleeping on a couch in the living room. He was intoxicated and naked, wrapped in a blanket, the sheriff’s office said.

The teen was turned over to his parents. The sheriff’s office is filing for multiple charges, including unlawful entry, minor in possession of alcohol and vandalism.

