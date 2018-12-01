Va. man arrested after ‘tense’ police standoff

Police and SWAT set up a perimeter Friday night around a Stafford County, Virginia, home following reports that a man fired several shots inside his house.

WASHINGTON — Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested a man who fired a weapon multiple times during a “tense and life-threatening standoff.”

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office say 35-year-old Brandon Hunt surrendered early Saturday after firing a weapon while he was barricaded in a residence.

Police said they were called to the residence in the 100 block of Empress Alexandra Place shortly after 7 p.m. Friday evening by Hunt’s family members.

Crisis negotiators spent hours trying to resolve the standoff. Police said Hunt surrendered after chemical agents were deployed in the residence. A perimeter was set up and a SWAT team was on the scene. Police asked residents to stay indoors and advised others to avoid the area.

Hunt was alone inside his home where he fired several shots inside. He is alive and no one has been injured.

He is charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and other charges. He is being held in jail and not available for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

