After crashing into cars, Va. man climbed fast-food restaurant, deputies say

By Lisa Weiner October 29, 2018 4:28 pm 10/29/2018 04:28pm
WASHINGTON — A Virginia man is under arrest Monday after allegedly striking 10 vehicles in a parking lot and climbing onto the roof of a Five Guys to evade police.

Stafford County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Stafford Marketplace after reports of multiple car accidents around 10 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they determined that the driver of a Ford pickup — which was hauling a trailer containing another pickup — had crashed into 10 parked cars.

Four of the cars that were struck were occupied at the time. Those four drivers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Upon further investigation, the pickup’s driver, 37-year-old James Edward Baumann Jr., fled on foot and successfully scaled a pipe on the side of a Five Guys location. The suspect, who police believe was intoxicated, then hid inside an air conditioning unit on the roof.

Sheriff’s deputies found him inside the air-conditioning unit and took him into custody.

A spokeswoman for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office tells WTOP that Baumann already had outstanding warrants for a failure to appear in court and probation violations in Stafford, Prince William and Spotsylvania counties.

The suspect was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

Topics:
James Edward Baumann Jr. Stafford County, VA News Virginia
