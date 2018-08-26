202
Home » Stafford County, VA News » Stafford Co. deputies arrest…

Stafford Co. deputies arrest 2 on stolen vehicle, counterfeiting charges

By Madeleine Simon August 26, 2018 10:15 am 08/26/2018 10:15am
3 Shares

WASHINGTON — Stafford County, Virginia deputies arrested two men found driving a stolen car carrying counterfeit money, officials said in a news release.

The driver — an unnamed juvenile — and one passenger, identified as Donavin Lee Powell, 20, of Stafford, Virginia were detained following a traffic stop Aug. 22 around 10 a.m.

The men were pulled over after a deputy saw them leave a parking spot at the Motel 6 on Warrenton Road. Running the car’s tags revealed it to have been stolen out of nearby Westmoreland County.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found the juvenile driver to have hidden away “several counterfeit $20 bills in the juvenile’s wallet,” according to Stafford County Sheriff public information officer Amanda Vicinanzo.

Powell was wanted out of Fredericksburg, Virginia for alleged possession of a controlled substance, while the unnamed driver was wanted on two felony detention orders out of Spotsylvania, Virginia.

Both were taken into custody on outstanding charges, and officials say further charges are pending for the driver including possession of stolen property and counterfeit currency.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
counterfeit $20 bills counterfeit money crime fredericksburg Local News madeleine simon spotsylvania Stafford County deputy Stafford County, VA News Virginia warrenton road Westmoreland County
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500