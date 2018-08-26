Stafford Co. deputies arrest 2 on stolen vehicle, counterfeiting charges

Two Virginia men found driving a stolen vehicle are facing additional charges including possession of counterfeit currency.

WASHINGTON — Stafford County, Virginia deputies arrested two men found driving a stolen car carrying counterfeit money, officials said in a news release.

The driver — an unnamed juvenile — and one passenger, identified as Donavin Lee Powell, 20, of Stafford, Virginia were detained following a traffic stop Aug. 22 around 10 a.m.

The men were pulled over after a deputy saw them leave a parking spot at the Motel 6 on Warrenton Road. Running the car’s tags revealed it to have been stolen out of nearby Westmoreland County.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found the juvenile driver to have hidden away “several counterfeit $20 bills in the juvenile’s wallet,” according to Stafford County Sheriff public information officer Amanda Vicinanzo.

Powell was wanted out of Fredericksburg, Virginia for alleged possession of a controlled substance, while the unnamed driver was wanted on two felony detention orders out of Spotsylvania, Virginia.

Both were taken into custody on outstanding charges, and officials say further charges are pending for the driver including possession of stolen property and counterfeit currency.

