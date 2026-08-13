Utility player Jorge Mateo signs major-league contract with Rays after Braves release him

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Utility player Jorge Mateo has signed a major-league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Utility player Jorge Mateo has signed a major-league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday after spending the first half of the season with the Atlanta Braves.

Mateo had signed with the Braves in the offseason and was released Sunday. He appeared in 65 games and batted .240 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 stolen bases.

The Rays also recalled right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholtens from Triple-A Durham, optioned right-handed pitcher Michael Grove and infielder Carson Williams to Durham and designated right-handed pitcher Trevor Martin for assignment.

Mateo spent 2021-25 with the Baltimore Orioles after the club acquired him from San Diego. In 2022, Mateo led the American League with a career-high 35 steals. He’s batting .223 with 77 doubles, 12 triples, 34 homers, 132 RBIs and 116 steals.

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.