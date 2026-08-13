Ashcraft throws complete game, Flores has 2 homers, 6 RBIs as Pirates rout Marlins 13-1

MIAMI (AP) — Braxton Ashcraft threw a complete-game three-hitter, Rafael Flores had a pair of three-run homers and the Pittsburgh…

MIAMI (AP) — Braxton Ashcraft threw a complete-game three-hitter, Rafael Flores had a pair of three-run homers and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 13-1 on Thursday.

Jared Triolo and Jacob Gonzalez also went deep for the Pirates, who snapped a three-game skid. Pittsburgh’s Jake Mangum went 3 for 4 with three runs scored.

Ashcraft (12-5) struck out 10 and walked one in his 85-pitch outing. The right-hander, who was aided by three double plays, faced the minimum until Owen Caissie homered to lead off the ninth.

Ashcraft became the first Pirate to throw a nine-inning complete since Mitch Keller against the Los Angeles Angels on May 26, 2024. He also was the first Pirate to complete a game under 100 pitches since Ivan Nova accomplished the feat against Miami on April 29, 2017.

The Pirates’ Nick Gonzales had a walk and two singles. His two singles increased Gonzales’ multi-hit games to a major league-leading 48.

The Pirates broke through with a two-run fifth off Tyler Phillips (3-6). Mangum hit a leadoff triple and scored on a balk by Phillips. Triolo followed with his second homer of the season. Triolo went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

A video review confirmed Triolo’s homer after the Marlins appealed that his drive bounced off and over the wall instead of center fielder Jakob Marsee’s glove.

Pittsburgh added to its lead in the sixth. Reliever Cade Gibson inherited two runners and walked Gonzalez, then hit Mangum with the bases loaded. Triolo followed with a two-run single to make it 5-0.

Flores broke it open for the Pirates with a drive off reliever John King in the eighth. Miami position player Javier Sanoja pitched the ninth and allowed Gonzalez’s two-run drive and Flores’ second three-run blast.

Phillips gave up four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Up next

Pirates: RHP Bubba Chandler (5-8, 4.26 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Boston on Friday. The Red Sox will go with LHP Jake Bennett (7-5, 3.17 ERA).

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (13-6, 3.52) gets the start on Friday, when Miami opens a three-game series at Cincinnati. RHP Chase Burns (13-2, 2.61) will start for the Reds.

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.