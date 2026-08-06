Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB + NFL Hall of Fame Game Picks

There is nothing better than kicking things off with some bonus entries. I’m placing my entries tonight, and you can join me by activating the Underdog promo code WTOP. Available strictly for new users, this welcome offer allows you to sign up here and play just $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries.
We can use this bonus to get in on the action for this specific Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals game, any other MLB game this week, or even pivot over to the gridiron for the NFL Hall of Fame Game.
Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB and NFL Picks
When I’m looking to lock in a smart wager on tonight’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals, claiming this bonus is my first step. Check out the details for our current welcome offer below:
|Underdog Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries
|Terms and Conditions
|New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.
|Date Last Verified
|August 6, 2026
To take full advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, new Underdog customers simply need to create an account and submit a first-time entry of at least $5. Regardless of whether our initial predictions win or lose, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. That gives us plenty of flexibility to explore the platform and make additional picks on the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals, or even use those entries on the NFL Hall of Fame Game.
Keep in mind that this promotion comes with a few standard eligibility requirements. The offer is strictly reserved for new players signing up for Underdog for the very first time. Additionally, users must meet the minimum legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state to successfully activate the promo code and receive the bonus entries.
Props and Analysis for the Twins vs. Royals
Here is where we find our edge. Let’s look at the top over/under lines for tonight:
- Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals (vs. Minnesota Twins) – 1.5 Hits: Over +175 / Under -238
- Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals (vs. Minnesota Twins) – 0.5 Hits: Over -262 / Under +189
- Ryan Jeffers, Minnesota Twins (vs. Kansas City Royals) – 0.5 Hits: Over -250 / Under +180
- Trevor Larnach, Minnesota Twins (vs. Kansas City Royals) – 0.5 Hits: Over -226 / Under +167
- Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals (vs. Minnesota Twins) – 0.5 Hits: Over -226 / Under +165
- Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals (vs. Minnesota Twins) – 4.5 Strikeouts: Over -114 / Under -113
- Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins (vs. Kansas City Royals) – 3.5 Strikeouts: Over -146 / Under +112
When I’m looking at this morning line, Bobby Witt Jr. stands out immediately as the lone player boasting a baseline of 1.5 hits. That indicates his sheer offensive volume, even though the consensus odds currently lean heavily toward the under. On the flip side, his teammate Jac Caglianone is a massive favorite to record at least one hit tonight, carrying heavily juiced -262 odds to the over against Minnesota Twins probable pitcher Bailey Ober.
Across the diamond, Ryan Jeffers and Trevor Larnach bring the highest hit probabilities for the Minnesota Twins. Jeffers sits at an enticing -250 to eclipse 0.5 hits, while Larnach is close behind at -226. They will be taking their swings against Kansas City Royals starter Michael Wacha, whose strikeout prop is set at an even 4.5. Meanwhile, Bailey Ober’s strikeout total sits a full punchout lower at 3.5, with bettors currently favoring the over at -146. We have a real chance to piece together a sharp entry here.
Claim $50 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code
Ready to get in on the action with me? Activating your bonus is a quick and straightforward process, but you absolutely must ensure the UNderdog promo code WTOP is used during sign-up to unlock the funds.
To claim your bonus, follow these simple steps:
- Sign Up: Register a new account here using your standard personal information. Remember, you must be a completely new user and meet the minimum age and region requirements to be eligible.
- Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.
- Play: Submit a $5 entry on tonight’s MLB slate, the NFL Hall of Fame Game, or any other available market to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.
When it is time to build your entry, you will have two different playstyles to choose from:
- Standard Entry: If we are chasing that bigger payout, this is the move. This option requires a minimum of 2+ picks and will trigger the largest potential return. However, keep in mind that every single leg must hit for a Standard entry to be declared a winner.
- Flex Entry: If you prefer a bit of a safety net, we can choose to flex an entry that features 3+ picks. While the maximum payout is lower than a Standard play, a Flex entry ensures you can still receive some winnings even if one leg of your prediction falls short. It’s a great strategy when you want to protect your bankroll while still going for a nice pay day.