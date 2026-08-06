Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB + NFL Hall of Fame Game Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than kicking things off with some bonus entries. I’m placing my entries tonight, and you can join me by activating the Underdog promo code WTOP. Available strictly for new users, this welcome offer allows you to sign up here and play just $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries.

We can use this bonus to get in on the action for this specific Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals game, any other MLB game this week, or even pivot over to the gridiron for the NFL Hall of Fame Game.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB and NFL Picks

When I’m looking to lock in a smart wager on tonight’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals, claiming this bonus is my first step. Check out the details for our current welcome offer below:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified August 6, 2026

To take full advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, new Underdog customers simply need to create an account and submit a first-time entry of at least $5. Regardless of whether our initial predictions win or lose, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. That gives us plenty of flexibility to explore the platform and make additional picks on the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals, or even use those entries on the NFL Hall of Fame Game.

Keep in mind that this promotion comes with a few standard eligibility requirements. The offer is strictly reserved for new players signing up for Underdog for the very first time. Additionally, users must meet the minimum legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state to successfully activate the promo code and receive the bonus entries.

Props and Analysis for the Twins vs. Royals

Here is where we find our edge. Let’s look at the top over/under lines for tonight:

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals (vs. Minnesota Twins) – 1.5 Hits: Over +175 / Under -238

(vs. Minnesota Twins) – 1.5 Hits: Over +175 / Under -238 Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals (vs. Minnesota Twins) – 0.5 Hits: Over -262 / Under +189

(vs. Minnesota Twins) – 0.5 Hits: Over -262 / Under +189 Ryan Jeffers, Minnesota Twins (vs. Kansas City Royals) – 0.5 Hits: Over -250 / Under +180

(vs. Kansas City Royals) – 0.5 Hits: Over -250 / Under +180 Trevor Larnach, Minnesota Twins (vs. Kansas City Royals) – 0.5 Hits: Over -226 / Under +167

(vs. Kansas City Royals) – 0.5 Hits: Over -226 / Under +167 Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals (vs. Minnesota Twins) – 0.5 Hits: Over -226 / Under +165

(vs. Minnesota Twins) – 0.5 Hits: Over -226 / Under +165 Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals (vs. Minnesota Twins) – 4.5 Strikeouts: Over -114 / Under -113

(vs. Minnesota Twins) – 4.5 Strikeouts: Over -114 / Under -113 Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins (vs. Kansas City Royals) – 3.5 Strikeouts: Over -146 / Under +112

When I’m looking at this morning line, Bobby Witt Jr. stands out immediately as the lone player boasting a baseline of 1.5 hits. That indicates his sheer offensive volume, even though the consensus odds currently lean heavily toward the under. On the flip side, his teammate Jac Caglianone is a massive favorite to record at least one hit tonight, carrying heavily juiced -262 odds to the over against Minnesota Twins probable pitcher Bailey Ober.

Across the diamond, Ryan Jeffers and Trevor Larnach bring the highest hit probabilities for the Minnesota Twins. Jeffers sits at an enticing -250 to eclipse 0.5 hits, while Larnach is close behind at -226. They will be taking their swings against Kansas City Royals starter Michael Wacha, whose strikeout prop is set at an even 4.5. Meanwhile, Bailey Ober’s strikeout total sits a full punchout lower at 3.5, with bettors currently favoring the over at -146. We have a real chance to piece together a sharp entry here.

Claim $50 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action with me? Activating your bonus is a quick and straightforward process, but you absolutely must ensure the UNderdog promo code WTOP is used during sign-up to unlock the funds.

To claim your bonus, follow these simple steps:

Sign Up: Register a new account here using your standard personal information. Remember, you must be a completely new user and meet the minimum age and region requirements to be eligible. Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play: Submit a $5 entry on tonight’s MLB slate, the NFL Hall of Fame Game, or any other available market to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When it is time to build your entry, you will have two different playstyles to choose from: