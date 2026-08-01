Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus Entries For Yankees-Cubs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account with the Underdog promo code WTOP offer here and make a $5 entry for today’s MLB games to get $50 in bonus entries credited to your account.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP For MLB Saturday

Before we start handicapping tonight’s slate—including that Yankees vs. Cubs clash at Wrigley Field—make sure you lock in the latest welcome offer.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions Terms and conditions apply. Information Verified August 1st by WTOP

If you are ready to get in the trenches with me, this Underdog welcome offer is a fantastic way to kick-start your account. You sign up, play $5, and instantly get $50 in bonus entries to use across the board. For example, you could target the Washington Nationals (55-56) taking on the Atlanta Braves (65-45) at Truist Park, or any other matchup catching your eye.

Just remember, this offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. You must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating, legal state to claim and use your bonus entries.

Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

To maximize those bonus entries, finding the best value is key. When I am looking over the markets, I want high-probability spots that can anchor our slips. Here is a breakdown of the key players taking the field tonight.

Top Hit Over/Unders:

Paul Goldschmidt (New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs): Over/Under 1.5 Hits

Over/Under 1.5 Hits Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals): Over/Under 1.5 Hits

Over/Under 1.5 Hits Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals): Over/Under 1.5 Hits

Over/Under 1.5 Hits Michael Harris II (Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals): Over/Under 1.5 Hits

Over/Under 1.5 Hits Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals): Over/Under 1.5 Hits

Over/Under 1.5 Hits Drake Baldwin (Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals): Over/Under 1.5 Hits

Over/Under 1.5 Hits Luis García Jr. (Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves): Over/Under 0.5 Hits

Over/Under 0.5 Hits Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox): Over/Under 0.5 Hits

Top Pitcher Strikeout Over/Unders:

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox): Over/Under 6.5 Strikeouts

Over/Under 6.5 Strikeouts Max Fried (New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Strikeouts

Matchup Highlights

The Atlanta Braves are heavily featured on tonight’s board, and I am looking at grouping a few of these guys. Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, and Drake Baldwin all carry high expectations with their 1.5 hit lines against the Nationals.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani continues to be a premium option. With his hit total set at 0.5, his Over is a logical choice against Payton Tolle.

On the mound, I am watching Yoshinobu Yamamoto take the ball for the Dodgers against the Red Sox. The right-hander has been phenomenal, posting a 2.72 ERA over 125.2 innings, and his strikeout line sits at an intriguing 6.5. Over in Chicago, Yankees starter Max Fried has a strikeout line of 5.5 as he looks to shut down the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Activate Your Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your bonus entries is a quick, straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you unlock your reward before tonight’s first pitch:

Create Your Account: Click here to register. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: Enter promo code WTOP during the signup process. This is required to attach the welcome offer to your new account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum deposit of at least $5 using any of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Place Your First Entry: Build and submit a $5 entry. Once your entry is submitted, your $50 in bonus entries will be activated.

Note: This promotion is valid only for new users who meet the minimum age and regional requirements for their state.

Understanding Your Entry Options

When you are ready to put your $5 initial entry into action—whether you are picking players for the Red Sox and Dodgers or the Yankees and Cubs—you have two main ways to play. Let me break them down so we can strategize the best approach: