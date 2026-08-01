Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Yankees-Cubs, MLB Games Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN ahead of tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Cubs to claim a $1,000 bonus. Get started here.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview and Key Terms

Before placing your wagers on the Yankees or Cubs, it is important to understand exactly how this unique sign-up offer works. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion is structured differently than standard deposit matches or first-bet insurances, rewarding consistent bettors over a 10-day period. Here is a clear breakdown of the mechanics, terms, and conditions for this offer:

Activate the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Match Structure: The $1,000 maximum bonus is distributed over 10 days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying wager each day—up to $100—in FanCash.

The $1,000 maximum bonus is distributed over 10 days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying wager each day—up to $100—in FanCash. Age and Location Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. State Exclusions: This offer is accessible in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, with the strict exception of New York.

This offer is accessible in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, with the strict exception of New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Daily Opt-In: After opting in for the first time, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager in their bet slip once per day for the duration of the 10 consecutive days.

After opting in for the first time, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager in their bet slip once per day for the duration of the 10 consecutive days. One Qualifying Wager Per Day: Only your first qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily FanCash match.

Only your first qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily FanCash match. FanCash Playthrough: FanCash is non-withdrawable. It is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be withdrawn as real money or used elsewhere.

FanCash is non-withdrawable. It is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be withdrawn as real money or used elsewhere. Winnings Calculation: If a bet placed using FanCash wins, the returns are calculated based solely on the cash portion of the wager. The initial FanCash stake is excluded from your total payout.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details

As the New York Yankees (61-48) take on the Chicago Cubs (62-47), there is no better time to capitalize on one of the most unique welcome offers in sports betting. You can use this bonus to back either side of this premier non-conference matchup. Below is a quick reference guide to the Fanatics Sportsbook MLB sign-up offer:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified August 1st, 2026

Yankees vs. Cubs Betting Preview via Fanatics Sportsbook

The New York Yankees (61-48) face off against the Chicago Cubs (62-47) on August 1, 2026, at 7:15 PM ET. With both clubs positioned comfortably above the 60-win mark, this late-season matchup offers critical momentum for both rosters.

Bet Type New York Yankees Chicago Cubs Spread -1.5 (+151) +1.5 (-183) Moneyline -125 +107 Total Runs Over 6.5 (-105) Under 6.5 (-115)

The New York Yankees enter this contest as road favorites on the moneyline, while the Chicago Cubs find themselves positioned as home underdogs. New York’s offense has been anchored heavily by production from Ben Rice, who boasts an impressive .927 OPS to go along with 31 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a .269 batting average across 394 at-bats. Aaron Judge provides additional thump in the Yankees lineup, contributing 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, and a .908 OPS. On the other side of the diamond, the Chicago Cubs counter with offensive standouts of their own. Pete Crow-Armstrong has been a critical piece for Chicago, maintaining a .283 batting average with 24 home runs and 63 RBIs through 414 at-bats. Ian Happ has also played a significant role, chipping in 18 home runs and 48 RBIs to help the Cubs reach 62 wins. With the total set at a modest 6.5 runs, bettors can expect a competitive clash governed by strategic pitching and key divisional bats.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook in time for the first pitch between the Yankees and Cubs is a straightforward process. To ensure you successfully claim your $1,000 maximum bonus, follow these step-by-step activation instructions:

Create Your Account: Begin by navigating to the Fanatics Sportsbook app or desktop site. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is necessary to enter a promo code. Ensure you input the valid Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN into the designated field to link the $1,000 bonus offer to your new account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods in order to activate the offer. Place Your Daily Wagers: Over the first 10 days after your registration, opt-in daily and place your qualifying bets. Users can place a $10 minimum wager, and Fanatics will match your first daily bet up to $100 in FanCash each day.

By following these steps, you will be fully equipped to utilize your daily bet matches on the New York Yankees, the Chicago Cubs, or any other MLB action taking place over your first 10 days on the platform.