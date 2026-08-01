Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 MLB Bonus for Yankees-Cubs, Nationals-Braves, All Games Saturday

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Saturday in the MLB features a ton of games to check out, and all new users can redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP using this link here for a $20 bonus on all of these MLB predictions and more.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $20 MLB Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified August 1st, 2026

The current welcome offer is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers looking to elevate their trading experience. By creating an account and completing the necessary registration steps, you can secure a $20 sign-up bonus to use on today’s exciting MLB slate. Whether you are eyeing the marquee matchup between the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs or tracking the action as the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves, this bonus provides an immediate boost to your prediction portfolio.

To successfully unlock the $20 bonus, new users are required to make an initial qualifying trade of at least $10 on the platform. Please note that this promotional offer is subject to standard terms and conditions; all participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located within an eligible Polymarket state to qualify.

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Matchup Moneyline Probability NYY @ CHC NYY -125 / CHC +107 NYY 53.5% / CHC 46.5% WSH @ ATL WSH +160 / ATL -189 WSH 37.0% / ATL 63.0%

When looking at the statistical breakdowns for these matchups, the Braves hold a dominant 63.0% probability for a reason. While Washington boasts a superior offense with a .775 team OPS compared to Atlanta’s .728, the Braves’ pitching staff dictates the pace. Atlanta holds a strong 3.708 team ERA, drastically outperforming a Nationals pitching staff that sits at a ballooned 4.762 ERA. The Braves have demonstrated excellent recent form, rallying for late wins and fortifying their position atop the National League East.

In the other notable matchup of the day, the New York Yankees are favored with a 53.5% probability on the road against the Chicago Cubs. As the August 3 trade deadline approaches (6 p.m. ET), the Yankees are actively seeking roster reinforcements to supplement an elite pitching staff sporting a 3.282 team ERA. The Cubs, leaning on the resurgence of key starters like Shota Imanaga, sit at a 4.135 team ERA, making them vulnerable against New York’s lineup despite Chicago holding a slight offensive edge (.752 OPS to the Yankees’ .724).

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to get in on the action for the August 1 matchups featuring the New York Yankees at the Chicago Cubs or the Washington Nationals at the Atlanta Braves, claiming your bonus is simple.

Follow these exact steps to secure the offer:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your preferred mobile device. Create Your Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to securely verify your account. Use the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, enter promo code WTOP. Make a Trade: Deposit funds and execute a first-time trade of at least $10 in order to activate the offer.

Once your qualifying trade is placed, your $20 promotional bonus will be active, and you will be fully set up to continue trading on today’s MLB slate.