Tottenham signs Savinho from Man City to take summer spending to more than $400M

Tottenham took its summer spending to more than $400 million by signing Brazil winger Savinho from Manchester City on Tuesday…

Tottenham took its summer spending to more than $400 million by signing Brazil winger Savinho from Manchester City on Tuesday in a deal worth 85 million pounds ($115 million).

During this transfer window, Spurs have already brought in Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle for a reported club-record fee of 100 million pounds ($133 million), days after purchasing another midfielder in Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for 85 million pounds (then $113 million).

The summer refresh under Roberto De Zerbi — setting out on his first full season in charge of Tottenham — now includes the 22-year-old Savinho, who joined City in 2024 for 40 million euros ($43.6 million) from sister club Troyes but hasn’t lived up to expectations.

He scored two goals in 53 Premier League appearances and didn’t make Brazil’s squad for this year’s World Cup.

Referring to a transfer saga that has lasted most of this summer, Savinho said in a Tottenham statement: “It’s taken a while but I’m very happy to be here.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world. As soon as I spoke to the head coach, I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together, as a team.”

De Zerbi hailed Savinho’s “energy, imagination and quality,” saying: “He has the courage to attack defenders and the ability to change a game with his creativity.”

Tottenham began the Premier League season by fielding a much-changed starting lineup, containing Tonali and fellow new signings Jan Paul van Hecke, Marco Senesi and Andy Robertson, in a 3-0 loss at Brentford.

Spurs are rivaling Chelsea as the heaviest spenders in European soccer this transfer window.

It’s another big sale by Man City

Recently hired City manager Enzo Maresca said last week that Savinho had told him “since day one” that he wanted to leave.

It’s a club-record sale from City, which also allowed Spain captain Rodri to join Barcelona in a deal worth 76.5 million euros ($88.5 million), has sold midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, goalkeeper James Trafford and defender Nathan Ake, and released stalwarts John Stones and Bernardo Silva this offseason.

The only senior outfield addition has been England midfielder Elliot Anderson, for a reported club-record fee of 116 million pounds ($155 million).

The transfer window shuts next Tuesday and there are likely to be a number of incomings at City before then, including potentially Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

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