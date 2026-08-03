Tokito Oda and Yui Kamiji are the top seeds in the US Open wheelchair tournaments

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked Tokito Oda will try to complete a calendar year Grand Slam when he leads the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked Tokito Oda will try to complete a calendar year Grand Slam when he leads the men’s singles field in the U.S. Open wheelchair tournament.

Yui Kamiji, also of Japan, the first woman from her country to complete a career Grand Slam in wheelchair, is the top seed in women’s singles.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the 16-player fields for men’s singles, women’s singles and quad singles on Monday. There are also eight-team doubles competitions.

Oda, 20, won his first Grand Slam title at last year’s U.S. Open and has gone on to capture all the major tournaments this year. Alfie Hewett, a 10-time major champion from Britain, is the No. 2 seed.

Kamiji beat 24-time Grand Slam singles champion Diede de Groot at Wimbledon to complete her collection of all the major singles titles. The No. 2 seed in New York, de Groot will be seeking her seventh U.S. Open singles trophy.

Niels Vink of the Netherlands is the top seed in the quad division and will be looking to finish a sweep of this year’s Grand Slam titles.

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