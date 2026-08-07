Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|64
|51
|.557
|+7
|Boston
|63
|51
|.553
|+6½
|Texas
|57
|58
|.496
|—
|Cleveland
|57
|59
|.491
|½
|Minnesota
|57
|59
|.491
|½
|Baltimore
|56
|59
|.487
|1
|Detroit
|56
|59
|.487
|1
|Seattle
|56
|60
|.483
|1½
|Toronto
|54
|62
|.466
|3½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Texas 6, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 2
Cincinnati 3, Athletics 2
Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 4, Detroit 2
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Athletics 5
L.A. Angels 4, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Mets 13, Cleveland 6
Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2, 11 innings
Detroit 11, Seattle 0
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3
Boston 12, Chicago White Sox 11, 13 innings
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Soriano 9-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Mahle 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Athletics (Perkins 2-7) at Boston (Tolle 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Klassen 0-1) at Miami (Phillips 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 3-8), 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 4-8) at Milwaukee (Drohan 6-4), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Gausman 5-10) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Baz 4-10) at Texas (Eovaldi 10-9), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 0-1) at San Diego (Ray 10-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-6), 9:45 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 8-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Athletics at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:50 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|67
|49
|.578
|+6
|Philadelphia
|62
|54
|.534
|+1
|Arizona
|61
|55
|.526
|—
|San Diego
|60
|56
|.517
|1
|Miami
|58
|58
|.500
|3
|St. Louis
|57
|58
|.496
|3½
|Cincinnati
|56
|58
|.491
|4
|Pittsburgh
|57
|60
|.487
|4½
|Washington
|56
|61
|.479
|5½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 6, San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Cincinnati 3, Athletics 2
Atlanta 4, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 10, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Arizona 10, San Diego 4
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Athletics 5
N.Y. Mets 13, Cleveland 6
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2, 11 innings
Philadelphia 7, Washington 3
Atlanta 11, Miami 3
San Diego 5, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Thornton 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Soriano 9-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-2), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Washington (Cavalli 8-5), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Mahle 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Klassen 0-1) at Miami (Phillips 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 4-8) at Milwaukee (Drohan 6-4), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Gausman 5-10) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 4-5) at St. Louis (Leahy 7-4), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 0-1) at San Diego (Ray 10-6), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 8-9), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 8-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.