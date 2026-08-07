Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 64 51 .557 +7 Boston 63 51 .553 +6½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 64 51 .557 +7 Boston 63 51 .553 +6½ Texas 57 58 .496 — Cleveland 57 59 .491 ½ Minnesota 57 59 .491 ½ Baltimore 56 59 .487 1 Detroit 56 59 .487 1 Seattle 56 60 .483 1½ Toronto 54 62 .466 3½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Texas 6, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 2

Cincinnati 3, Athletics 2

Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 4, Detroit 2

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Athletics 5

L.A. Angels 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Mets 13, Cleveland 6

Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2, 11 innings

Detroit 11, Seattle 0

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Boston 12, Chicago White Sox 11, 13 innings

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Soriano 9-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Mahle 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Athletics (Perkins 2-7) at Boston (Tolle 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Klassen 0-1) at Miami (Phillips 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 3-8), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 4-8) at Milwaukee (Drohan 6-4), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Gausman 5-10) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Baz 4-10) at Texas (Eovaldi 10-9), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 0-1) at San Diego (Ray 10-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-6), 9:45 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 8-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Athletics at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:50 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 67 49 .578 +6 Philadelphia 62 54 .534 +1 Arizona 61 55 .526 — San Diego 60 56 .517 1 Miami 58 58 .500 3 St. Louis 57 58 .496 3½ Cincinnati 56 58 .491 4 Pittsburgh 57 60 .487 4½ Washington 56 61 .479 5½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 6, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Cincinnati 3, Athletics 2

Atlanta 4, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 10, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 10, San Diego 4

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Athletics 5

N.Y. Mets 13, Cleveland 6

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2, 11 innings

Philadelphia 7, Washington 3

Atlanta 11, Miami 3

San Diego 5, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Thornton 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Soriano 9-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Washington (Cavalli 8-5), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Mahle 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Klassen 0-1) at Miami (Phillips 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 4-8) at Milwaukee (Drohan 6-4), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Gausman 5-10) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 4-5) at St. Louis (Leahy 7-4), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 0-1) at San Diego (Ray 10-6), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 8-9), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 8-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.