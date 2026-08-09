Surging Liberty rout short-handed Aces 111-71 as Las Vegas rests Wilson, Gray and Young

NEW YORK (AP) — Marine Johannes scored a career-high 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and the New York Liberty routed…

NEW YORK (AP) — Marine Johannes scored a career-high 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and the New York Liberty routed the short-handed Las Vegas Aces 111-71 on Sunday.

The Aces (22-11) were playing the second-half of a brutal back-to-back that had them in Minnesota on Saturday and facing the Liberty less than 24 hours later. A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young all missed the New York game to rest.

With the trio out, Las Vegas was missing 57 points per game. Brianna Turner, Dana Evans and Jewell Loyd took their places in the starting lineup and couldn’t make up for the lost production. The three new starters combined for eight points.

New York (20-13) has won four straight and seven of its last eight games.

The Liberty went right at the Aces, scoring the first five points of the game. They were up 24-15 after the first quarter and led 50-39 at the half. New York put the game away to start the third quarter, scoring the first seven points, five by Rebecca Allen. Las Vegas didn’t score for the first 5:37 of the third quarter until NaLyssa Smith made a layup.

Johannes brought the fans to their feet, hitting a 30-footer with a second left in the third that made it 74-51. New York rested most of its starters in the fourth quarter as Las Vegas never threatened.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 20 points and Mai Yamamato added 16 for the Aces.

The Liberty honored dozens of former players, including Teresa Weatherspoon and Kym Hampton, after the first quarter in honor of the team’s 30th anniversary. Aces coach Becky Hammon was also announced and acknowledged by the crowd. Her former teammates came over to the Las Vegas bench to hug and high five her.

Up next

Aces: Travel home to play Washington on Tuesday.

Liberty: Visit the Indiana Fever on Tuesday.

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