Brewers’ Cooper Pratt goes on injured list as NL Central leaders face potential infield depth issues

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers are dealing with injury-related depth problems on the left side of their…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers are dealing with injury-related depth problems on the left side of their infield.

Shortstop Cooper Pratt went on the injured list with a strained right hamstring Sunday while third baseman Joey Ortiz was out of the lineup due to issues with the scapular muscles in the upper part of his back. These injuries are coming just as the team with the best record in the majors goes on a West Coast trip to face the San Diego Padres and reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy was noncommittal on how much time Pratt could miss.

“He’s never had this before, so there’s no telling how long,” Murphy said after the Brewers’ 4-3, 10-inning victory over the Minnesota Twins.

The injuries could require the Brewers to get creative. That’s certainly what happened Sunday.

Andrew Vaughn, normally a first baseman, started at third base for just the second time in his career. David Hamilton, who has played primarily third base lately, was Milwaukee’s starting shortstop for the first time since June 9.

Jihwan Bae, who signed a minor league deal Sunday and then got added to the active roster just before the game, made his Brewers debut and got a bunt hit and a sacrifice bunt.

“I think everybody here’s a professional,” first baseman Jake Bauers said. “Everybody here understands you have to do what you have to do for the team. I’m sure over the course of the road trip there will be a little extra infield work, but it’s nothing that any of us in the room haven’t seen before or can’t handle.”

Milwaukee’s depth nearly took even more of a hit in the 10th inning.

After making his second spectacular catch of the day to rob Kody Clemens of an extra-base hit that would have put Minnesota ahead, rookie right fielder Luis Lara lay on the ground and then limped as he got up initially, though he still had the wherewithal to make a throw to the infield that prevented Royce Lewis from scoring all the way from second after tagging up.

Lara said he cut his knee while hitting the wall. He’s confident there won’t be any long-term issues.

“I feel good,” Lara said through interpreter Daniel de Mondesert. “Thanks to God, it just cut me on the skin, didn’t get any ligaments or anything like that. So, feel good for whenever the team needs me, whether that be tomorrow or any other day.”

The Brewers certainly don’t need another injury to their outfield, considering the issues they’re already facing in the infield.

Vaughn had played six games at third base in a reserve role this season, but he hadn’t started a game there since 2021. As fate would have it, Sunday’s game started with Trevor Larnach hitting a pop fly to Vaughn.

“The ball finds you,” Vaughn said. “Everybody in baseball would say that.”

Vaughn fielded the position capably Sunday and said he could do it again if necessary.

“I’m ready to go whenever need be,” Vaughn said.

After Garrett Mitchell pinch-hit for Vaughn with the score tied in the sixth inning, the Brewers shifted Brice Turang from second base to shortstop, put Bae in at second base and moved Hamilton to third. All that shuffling led to some shaky defense from a team that prides itself on its fielding.

Turang, a 2024 NL Platinum Glove winner, made a throwing error to start the seventh inning. Victor Caratini followed with an infield hit off Hamilton’s glove. The Twins ended up leaving the bases loaded that inning when Aaron Ashby struck out Lewis.

And the Brewers still found a way to win, just as they’ve done for much of the season.

“This was in my mind the best team win in a long, long time,” Murphy said.

The Brewers’ injury issues on the left side of the infield aren’t limited to their major league roster. Jett Williams, who has been playing shortstop and third base for Triple-A Nashville, has wrist soreness and is going to Arizona to see a specialist.

Williams, rated by MLB Pipeline as baseball’s No. 76 overall prospect, came to the Brewers along with pitcher Brandon Sproat in the January trade that sent two-time All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. Peralta has since been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bae could help the Brewers address the depth concerns, though most of his experience has come in the outfield and at second. Bae played 163 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2022-25.

In another move Sunday, the Brewers designated left-handed pitcher Drew Rom for assignment. Rom was 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in five appearances for Milwaukee this season.

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