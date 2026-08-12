Splash Promo Code WTOP: Up To $500 In Mariners-Yankees, MLB Bonus (Aug. 12)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the Splash promo code WTOP offer here gives you the opportunity to lock in up to $500 in bonuses with a 50% deposit match before today’s MLB slate.

Splash Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Getting off to a fast start requires a healthy bankroll, and that’s exactly what the Splash promo code WTOP provides. This offer is one of the most competitive welcome packages available.

Here is the essential information you need to get started:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NE. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Information Confirmed August 12, 2026

This welcome offer is strictly limited to new Splash customers who meet regional age requirements. This is your chance to immediately double down on your confidence in the Yankees hitters or back the road-warrior Mariners, starting your MLB DFS experience with up to $500 in bonus funds.

The structure is simple: we’re getting a 50% match on your first deposit, up to a maximum of $500. If you deposit $1,000, Splash kicks in the full $500 bonus. If you deposit $200, you get $100 matched. This is critical for maximizing your initial investment and ensuring you have enough capital to attack the full August 12, 2026 MLB schedule.

MLB Markets With Splash

Below are the key projections for tonight’s biggest stars, focusing on starting pitcher strikeouts and hitter total hits (Over 0.5).

Player Team Hits Strikeouts Will Warren NYY (P) N/A 4.5 Bryce Miller SEA (P) N/A 5.5 Steven Kwan CLE 0.5 N/A Masataka Yoshida BOS 0.5 N/A Vladimir Guerrero Jr. TOR 0.5 N/A Julio Rodríguez SEA 0.5 N/A Dominic Canzone SEA 0.5 N/A Spencer Torkelson DET 0.5 N/A Javier Baez DET 0.5 N/A Austin Wells NYY 0.5 N/A

When making our picks, we want to combine proven performance trends with favorable odds.

Hitting Consistency:

We’re chasing guaranteed hits here, and Steven Kwan (CLE) is showing elite consistency. He’s cleared 0.5 hits in 10 straight games, averaging nearly two hits per game in that span. Choosing the Over 0.5 Hits for Kwan is a reliable option.

In the Yankees vs. Mariners matchup, Julio Rodríguez and Austin Wells are also hot. Rodríguez has cleared the 0.5 line in 8 of his last 10 games. Wells has hit that mark in 8 of his last 9 home games, making both Over hits projections solid, low-risk additions to your card. For players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has exceeded 0.5 hits in his last four straight, the value is clear.

Pitching Edges:

On the mound, we need to apply smart analysis. While Bryce Miller is a talented pitcher, his strikeout numbers are trending down. He has failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in 4 of his last 5 games overall, carrying a low mean average of 3.4 K/game during that stretch. This makes the Under 5.5 K a statistically favored play we can leverage.

Claiming Your $500 Bonus: Sign Up With Splash Promo Code WTOP

Activating your 50% deposit match is the fastest way to get in the game before the first pitch. Remember, only your first deposit is matched, so plan accordingly to maximize the full $500 bonus.

Here are the simple steps required to claim your deposit match using promo code WTOP:

Register Your Account: Complete the standard registration process here, providing necessary personal details to create a new Splash account. Enter the Promo Code: Ensure you use the exclusive promo code WTOP when prompted during the signup or deposit phase. Make Your First Deposit: Complete your initial deposit using one of the secure methods available. Remember, Splash will match 50% of this deposit, up to a maximum bonus of $500.

Maximizing the Value:

To receive the maximum $500 bonus, a new user should make a first-time deposit of $1,000. This $1,000 deposit will be matched 50%, resulting in a total of $1,500 in funds ($1,000 deposit + $500 bonus). Even if you deposit less, say $200, you still secure a $100 bonus, giving you $300 total to use on the MLB slate. Make that first deposit count!