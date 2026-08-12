FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset Bonus for MLB Games (Aug. 12)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users who sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer can secure up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This offer operates on a clear structure: users who place a qualifying $5 wager daily for five consecutive days will unlock $200 in Bet Reset Tokens. The MLB season features pivotal matchups this week, providing new bettors with a structured opportunity to build a significant bankroll. FanDuel is offering an exclusive welcome promotion tailored for users engaging with the schedule, including marquee games like the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks 5 Days of $200 Bet Reset Tokens

This promotion simplifies the path to securing resources for the remainder of the MLB season. The core value proposition is grounded in consistency and volume, rewarding users for engaging with the platform over five days. Crucially, users do not need a specific FanDuel promo code. The offer is applied automatically when registration is completed through the appropriate links.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 Daily for 5 Days & Unlock $200 in Bet Reset Tokens (Up to $1,000 Total) New Predicts Offer Unlock Your Offer OFfers Last Verified On August 12, 2026

The flexibility regarding the initial qualifying $5 wager means users can employ any strategy, whether backing a heavy favorite like the Chicago Cubs on the moneyline or taking a calculated risk on the underdog Seattle Mariners, while still beginning the token qualification cycle.

Analyzing the MLB Schedule, Odds

The August 12, 2026, MLB schedule features several competitive matchups, with all odds sourced directly from FanDuel. This slate provides ample opportunities to place the required qualifying wagers.

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) Runline (Spread) Chicago Cubs (70-50) @ Washington Nationals (59-62) CHC -154 / WSH +142 9.5 (O -102 / U -120) CHC -1.5 (+100) / WSH +1.5 (-120) Seattle Mariners (56-64) @ New York Yankees (67-52) SEA +114 / NYY -124 8.5 (O -120 / U -102) SEA +1.5 (-196) / NYY -1.5 (+162) Boston Red Sox (64-55) @ Toronto Blue Jays (58-63) BOS -118 / TOR +110 7 (O -122 / U +100) BOS -1.5 (+140) / TOR +1.5 (-170)

The matchup between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners serves as a classic contest between offense and pitching depth. The Yankees enter as slight favorites against the Mariners.

New York’s offense, which has scored 535 runs with a .410 slugging percentage, will challenge the Mariners’ staff, including probable pitcher Bryce Miller. Conversely, the Yankees’ starter Will Warren benefits from a highly effective overall pitching staff, which holds a strong 3.28 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. This staff will attempt to suppress a Mariners offense that carries a modest .228 batting average and a .374 slugging percentage.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing the FanDuel welcome offer requires adherence to a simple, five-step process. No specialized codes are needed to unlock this promotional value. To claim your potential $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens, new users must follow this procedure:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new FanDuel account by completing the official registration process. Deposit: Make an initial deposit of $5 or more into your account. Wager: Place a qualifying real-money wager of $5 or more on any sports market. Remember, there is no odds limit requirement for this initial qualifying wager. Daily Commitment: Place a minimum $5 wager each day for five consecutive days. Token Award: You will receive $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for five days. This offer provides up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens.

FanDuel Predicts: As part of the platform experience, users can engage with FanDuel Predicts. Click here to sign up on an iOS device or click here to register on an Android device.