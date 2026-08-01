San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants Saturday

San Francisco Giants (47-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (56-54, third in the NL West) San…

San Francisco Giants (47-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (56-54, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Mahle (3-9, 4.96 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.13 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -138, Giants +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

San Diego is 56-54 overall and 30-25 at home. The Padres have a 27-42 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco is 47-63 overall and 21-36 in road games. The Giants have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .286 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 22 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Manny Machado is 14 for 44 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 22 home runs while slugging .475. Luis Arraez is 14 for 41 with a double and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .296 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Giants: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Jonah Cox: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (leg), Trevor McDonald: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.