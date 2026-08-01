Minnesota aims for 25th win of season in matchup with Indiana

Indiana Fever (19-10, 7-4 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (24-6, 15-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (19-10, 7-4 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (24-6, 15-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will look for its 25th win this season when the Lynx host the Indiana Fever.

The Lynx are 11-4 on their home court. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference with 41.0 points per game in the paint led by Natasha Howard averaging 12.1.

The Fever are 8-5 in road games. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference scoring 96.4 points per game while shooting 48.2%.

Minnesota is shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.2% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana scores 13.6 more points per game (96.4) than Minnesota allows to opponents (82.8).

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 23.6 points for the Fever. Caitlin Clark is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 9-1, averaging 96.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Fever: 8-2, averaging 101.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.2 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Emma Cechova: out for season (knee).

Fever: Damiris Dantas: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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