Pirates take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-57, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-57, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (10-4, 4.05 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-6, 3.85 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -120, Reds +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to end a four-game skid with a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 52-57 overall and 25-30 in home games. The Reds have a 21-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Pittsburgh has gone 26-28 on the road and 55-56 overall. The Pirates are sixth in the NL with 139 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Pirates are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has 23 doubles and 23 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 11 for 31 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 15 home runs, 67 walks and 61 RBIs while hitting .268 for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 17 for 43 with a double, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan Sisk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Flores: 7-Day IL (head), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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