Rybakina beats Gauff 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the National Bank Open final

TORONTO (AP) — Second-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat fourth-seeded Coco Gauff 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 early Thursday to reach the…

TORONTO (AP) — Second-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat fourth-seeded Coco Gauff 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 early Thursday to reach the National Bank Open final.

Rybakina will play seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland on Thursday night. Swiatek outlasted ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

The 6-foot Rybakina finished off Gauff just before 1 a.m. to close the rain-delayed night session. Rybakina won the Australian Open and at Stuttgart this year to push her career victory total to 13.

In the first semifinal, Swiatek broke Svitolina’s serve at love for a 5-3 lead in the third set. Swiatek then jumped out to a 40-0 lead before converting her second match point. The match began about an hour after the scheduled start because of rain.

Swiatek has 25 career victories.

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