Roma seals Mora signing from Porto as emotional teenager gets a 500-fan welcome

ROME (AP) — Roma completed the signing of talented teenage midfielder Rodrigo Mora from Porto on a permanent basis on…

ROME (AP) — Roma completed the signing of talented teenage midfielder Rodrigo Mora from Porto on a permanent basis on Wednesday.

Roma announced the news in a brief statement but did not give any details of the deal. Italian media report Mora has penned a five-year contract.

Mora, who turned 19 only in May, appeared moved almost to tears when he arrived in the Italian capital on Tuesday and was greeted by around 500 fans at the airport. They chanted his name as he signed autographs and posed for photos.

Mora, an attacking midfielder, progressed through the ranks at Porto and scored 16 goals in 80 appearances.

He has yet to make his senior debut for Portugal but was part of the squad that won the Nations League last year.

Roma reportedly initially offered to pay 7 million euros ($8 million) for a loan deal with the right to buy Mora for 40 million euros ($46 million) at the end of the season.

Porto didn’t want to risk Mora coming back next year with his value reduced so, after weeks of protracted negotiations, accepted a 25 million euros ($29 million) payment up front with 50% of a potential resale fee — which Roma can cancel with the payment of a further 20 million euros ($23 million).

Mora has also had a 120 million euros ($139 million) release clause inserted into his contract.

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