PSG moves its opening French league game after heatwave causes damage to pitch at Parc des Princes

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s opening game of its title defense in the French league against Rennes has been relocated…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s opening game of its title defense in the French league against Rennes has been relocated at short notice because of damage to the champion’s pitch following a heatwave this summer.

Sunday’s match will now take place in Rennes, French soccer’s competitions committee announced late Wednesday.

PSG said its pitch at Parc des Princes had deteriorated so much “that the current conditions did not allow the match to be held under satisfactory circumstances, particularly with regard to the safety and physical well-being of the players.”

The change of venue has been decided “in agreement” with Rennes, PSG said, and thanked its opponent for “making the match possible.”

“Paris Saint-Germain fully understands the inconvenience caused by this change for its supporters and all those who had planned to attend this match at the Parc des Princes,” PSG added, saying “the club regrets this exceptional situation.”

PSG said it had “identified a solution for replacing the pitch at the Parc des Princes for the upcoming matches,” starting with its next home game in Ligue 1 against Monaco on Sept. 4.

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