Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 MLB Bonus for Cubs-Dodgers, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can take advantage of a compelling welcome offer ahead of upcoming MLB games. Users who register for an account will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial trade of at least $10. Click here to start the registration process.

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This provides a straightforward way to jump directly into the prediction markets, as the bonus funds can be applied to imminent matchups, such as the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the New York Yankees, as well as any other MLB game this week.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On August 5, 2026

New Polymarket customers can utilize an active welcome offer that grants a $20 sign-up bonus to kickstart their trading experience. With a robust MLB schedule on the horizon, featuring interleague matchups like the New York Mets visiting the Cleveland Guardians and the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the New York Yankees, this bonus provides additional capital to navigate the prediction markets.

To claim this exclusive offer, users simply need to register an account and make an initial trade of at least $10, which automatically unlocks the $20 bonus. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. Additionally, all participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located within an eligible state to successfully qualify.

How to Use This MLB Promo

Matchup Probability STL @ NYY NYY 60% / STL 41% LAD @ CHC CHC 54% / LAD 47%

Looking closer at the STL @ NYY matchup to identify market value, the Yankees boast a distinct advantage on the mound. New York’s pitching staff sports a stellar 3.34 team ERA and a 1.19 WHIP, heavily outperforming the Cardinals’ 4.15 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. Furthermore, New York carries momentum from a recent 2-0 shutout victory highlighted by rookie George Lombard Jr. homering in his MLB debut. This statistical disparity and recent form make the Yankees’ status as a heavy favorite well-warranted.

Meanwhile, the LAD @ CHC clash presents an intriguing opportunity for those backing the underdog. Despite being priced at +110, the Dodgers bring a superior offense into this road matchup. Los Angeles has generated 578 runs and a robust .769 team OPS this season. The favored Cubs sit just behind them offensively, logging 585 runs and a .754 OPS. While Chicago recently secured decisive 10-5 and 5-1 victories over Los Angeles, the Dodgers’ blockbuster acquisition of two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal adds a dynamic layer to their pitching rotation, making them an appealing moneyline option.

How to Activate Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to enter the markets? Claiming the welcome offer requires just a few straightforward steps to activate the promotion and start trading:

Register an Account: Create your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant for real-money markets. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the offer. Make a Trade: Place your first trade of at least $10 to fully activate the promotion.

Once your deposit clears, your account will be primed and ready for you to place your first trade on the upcoming MLB slate.