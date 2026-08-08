Golden State faces Los Angeles on 3-game win streak

Golden State Valkyries (22-9, 8-6 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (12-18, 7-9 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Golden State Valkyries (22-9, 8-6 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (12-18, 7-9 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks are 7-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks second in the WNBA with 22.2 assists per game led by Erica Wheeler averaging 5.5.

The Valkyries’ record in Western Conference games is 8-6. Golden State averages 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Los Angeles averages 89.6 points, 12.5 more per game than the 77.1 Golden State allows. Golden State averages 83.3 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 93.9 Los Angeles allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Valkyries won 78-58 in the last matchup on June 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.1 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Sparks. Dearica Hamby is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Veronica Burton is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 assists for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 14.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 3-7, averaging 91.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.7 points per game.

Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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