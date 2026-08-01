Perdomo, Carroll homer in 7-run 7th in Diamondbacks’ 12-8 win over the Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll homered during a seven-run seventh inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll homered during a seven-run seventh inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cleveland Guardians 12-8 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Perdomo also had the fourth four-hit game of his six-year career and drove in three runs for the Diamondbacks, who hold the second wild-card spot in the National League. The shortstop is 6 for 10 with four RBIs in the first two games of the series.

Brian McCann had three hits while Nolan Arenado also went deep with a solo shot in the eighth inning.

Rhys Hoskins and Chase DeLauter homered for Cleveland, which is 5-10 since the All-Star break. Steven Kwan added three hits as the Guardians (56-56) fell to .500 for the first time since May 10.

Gerardo Carrillo (2-0), the second of six Arizona pitchers, got the win after throwing two scoreless innings.

The Diamondbacks sent 10 to the plate in the seventh. Perdomo led off the frame and gave the Diamondbacks a 3-2 lead with a first-pitch drive over the right-field wall off Hunter Gaddis (1-3).

Arizona scored their next six runs with two outs. Ildemaro Vargas had an RBI single, Brian McCann had a two-run double and Carroll launched a three-run homer to center.

Hoskins gave Cleveland a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run homer to center field off Arizona rookie starter Kohl Drake.

The Diamondbacks tied it at 2 in the fifth when Ryan Waldschmidt scored from second after Hoskins errant throw to first and Gabriel Moreno drove in Carroll on a fielder’s choice.

Cleveland mounted a rally with five runs in the eighth inning. DeLauter led it off with a homer to right-center while Steven Kwan had the other key hit with a two-run single. DeLauter came up as the potential tying run with two outs and runners on first and second but lined out to center.

Up next

Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly (8-8, 4.36 ERA) and Cleveland righty Gavin Williams (10-6, 3.71) are slated for Sunday’s series finale.

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