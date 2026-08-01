New York Mets host the Miami Marlins Saturday

Miami Marlins (56-55, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (47-64, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (56-55, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (47-64, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Tyler Phillips (2-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Mets: Zach Thornton (2-1, 2.43 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -131, Marlins +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

New York has gone 25-32 at home and 47-64 overall. The Mets are 32-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami is 22-32 on the road and 56-55 overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Otto Lopez has a .322 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 27 doubles, seven triples and nine home runs. Kyle Stowers is 11 for 38 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .234 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (calf), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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