NASCAR closes regular season at Daytona and F1’s Norris heats up with 2nd straight win

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Coke Zero Sugar 400 Site: Daytona Beach, Florida. Track: Daytona International Speedway. Race distance:…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5 p.m.; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (NBC).

Last year: Ryan Blaney charged through the field in the closing laps and emerged from a four-wide battle at the checkered flag to earn a dramatic victory at Daytona.

Last race: Blaney picked up his 20th career victory, navigating a rain-disrupted race at New Hampshire to win at the track for the second consecutive year.

Next race: September 6, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Winn-Dixie 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Connor Zilisch started the race to secure the points despite a lingering injury, then handed the car over to Parker Kligerman during an early caution before Kligerman battled through the wet conditions to win in overtime.

Last race: Carson Kvapil took the lead from Ross Chastain on an overtime restart, prevailing in double overtime at Iowa for his second straight series victory.

Next race: September 5, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Layne Riggs earned his sixth victory of the season and 11th of his career by winning the regular-season finale at New Hampshire.

Next race: September 17, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Lando Norris won at Zandvoort from pole, overcoming changing weather, an early red flag and a tight strategic battle with Kimi Antonelli for his second straight victory.

Next race: September 6, Monza, Italy.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250

Site: West Allis, Wisconsin.

Track: Milwaukee Mile.

Race distance: 250 laps, 240 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 p.m.; Saturday qualifying, 11 a.m., race 1, 2:30 p.m. (FOX); Sunday, race 2, 1 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Christian Rasmussen earned his first career victory, chasing down Alex Palou and making the winning pass around the outside with 15 laps remaining at Milwaukee.

Last race: Kyle Kirkwood dominated the inaugural race on the streets of Washington, leading 128 of 147 laps to earn his second victory of the season.

Next race: September 6, Monterey, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: September 7, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

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Next race: September 4 – 6.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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