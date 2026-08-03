MLS investigating alleged antisemitic comments directed at Revolution’s Dor Turgeman

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Major League Soccer is investigating “reported antisemitic and discriminatory language” from fans directed at New England…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Major League Soccer is investigating “reported antisemitic and discriminatory language” from fans directed at New England Revolution striker Dor Turgeman during their game against CF Montreal, the league said Monday.

The Revolution said in a statement that the Israeli forward was subjected to verbal “abuse” on Saturday after Turgeman scored a goal in the 35th minute of a 2-2 draw in Montreal.

“The club immediately reported the incident to Major League Soccer and has fully supported the investigation,” the Revolution’s statement said. “We appreciate MLS’ swift response and commitment to addressing incidents of discrimination. We are hopeful that those responsible will be held accountable for their unacceptable actions.”

In a statement Sunday, Montreal said that it had been in contact with the league and the Revolution and vowed to look into it and “take the necessary actions.”

Video of Turgeman’s goal showed him reacting to the crowd by putting his hand to his ear as he celebrated alongside teammates. Other reports from those in attendance claimed that there were chants from the crowd that included “Death to Israel,” among other things.

MLS said it has spoken with both teams, adding that “hateful language has no place in our league or our sport.”

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