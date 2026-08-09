Michael Harris II hits tiebreaking single in 10th inning as Braves edge Yankees 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Harris II opened the 10th inning with an RBI single, and the Atlanta Braves beat…

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Harris II opened the 10th inning with an RBI single, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Sunday to prevent a three-game sweep.

Matt Olson homered off Cam Schlittler’s 100-mph fastball to give Atlanta the lead in the seventh. Trent Grisham hit a tying homer in the eighth off Didier Fuentes before Atlanta regained the lead against Paul Blackburn (3-2).

Harris snapped the tie by grounding a 2-2 pitch into right field as automatic runner Ha-Seong Kim easily scored.

Raisel Iglesias (1-2) struck out two in the ninth and Tyler Kinley struck out Ryan McMahon to finish a perfect 10th and secure his first save.

The Braves won for the ninth time in 11 games after getting dominated by Schlittler, who allowed Olson’s 34th homer among three hits in seven innings. Schlittler struck out 11 for his third career double-digit strikeout game and threw nine pitches at 100 mph or faster.

Olson connected after Grant Holmes held the Yankees to three hits in six innings. Holmes had his fifth scoreless start this season and was aided by his defense.

Shortstop Jim Jarvis started a double play in the third and Holmes got rookie George Lombard Jr. to line into a double play to end the fifth. Harris also made a leaping catch on Grisham in center field to end the third and Ronald Acuña made a strong throw from right field with runners at second and third to prevent the Yankees from scoring in the sixth.

The Yankees fell to 2-9 in extra innings and were held to one run for the 20th time. New York also finished with four hits or fewer for the 17th time.

Up Next

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (8-6, 3.69 ERA) opposes Mets RHP Christian Scott (3-3, 3.15) in the opener of a three-game series in Atlanta on Monday.

Yankees: LHP Ryan Weathers (5-7, 3.79) opens a three-game series against visiting Seattle on Tuesday.

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