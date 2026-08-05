Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Score Up to $500 Bonus for Any MLB Game Tonight (Aug. 5)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the Kalshi promo code WTOP offer here to secure up to $500 in bonuses when you trade $25 on today’s MLB action and more.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get Up To $500 In Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Trade $25, get up to $500 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified On August 5, 2026

Available exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this promotion offers a highly lucrative path to building your futures and daily trading portfolio. Because Kalshi operates as a prediction market rather than a traditional sportsbook, it is widely accessible across all 50 states. To qualify, you must be at least 18 years old. Simply create a new account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Your bonus—which can reach up to $500—is unlocked as soon as you have made $25 in total trades on the platform’s prediction markets. It goes without saying that once those bonus funds hit your account, you can immediately target the value on today’s MLB slate. Whether you are eyeing a potential road upset for the Washington Nationals (55-60) against the Philadelphia Phillies (61-53) or looking at probabilities across the rest of the league, your capital can be put to work right away. Once you trade $25, you will activate one of these outcomes:

70% receive a $15 trading bonus

24% receive a $35 trading bonus

5% receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% receive a $500 trading bonus

Trade On Kalshi MLB Markets Today

Matchup Probability WSH @ PHI PHI 63% / WSH 37% TB @ COL TB 59% / COL 41% STL @ NYY NYY 59% / STL 41%

When we dig into the numbers for that Nationals vs. Phillies matchup, there is clear justification on both sides. Philadelphia boasts a superior pitching staff with a 4.18 team ERA compared to Washington’s 4.78. However, the Nationals have quietly been the better offensive unit, flashing a .250 batting average and .765 OPS against the Phillies’ .237 average and .706 OPS.

In our other marquee matchup, the Yankees host the Cardinals. We’ve seen time and time again that elite pitching dictates late-season baseball, and New York’s stellar 3.34 ERA is primed to exploit a struggling St. Louis lineup hitting just .239 with a .694 OPS. Backed by an offense holding a .722 OPS at home, the Yankees present a compelling spot to anchor your predictions.

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started on Kalshi and securing your welcome bonus is a streamlined process. To ensure your account is funded and ready for tonight’s matchups, follow these steps to activate your offer:

Create Your Account: Register here by providing standard personal details (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: To clear regulatory hurdles and secure your account for trading, you will need to provide standard proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be absolutely sure to input the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer and unlock up to $500 in bonuses, you must make $25 worth of trades on the platform. You don’t have to drop it all at once—a cumulative sum of $25 across multiple smaller, value-seeking trades works perfectly fine.

Once your total traded amount hits the $25 threshold, your bonus funds will automatically become available in your account, ready to be deployed on MLB predictions or any other market inefficiencies you spot.