Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get Up to $500 Bonus on Dodgers-Cubs, Any MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of a highly lucrative welcome offer ahead of upcoming MLB matchups by using Kalshi promo code WTOP. Start with a $25 trade to unlock $500 in bonuses. Click here to get in on the action.

By claiming this promotion, new users unlock a randomized trading bonus of up to $500 after executing $25 in trades. This introductory offer provides exceptional value for trading on the MLB schedule, whether you are analyzing the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the New York Yankees, the New York Mets facing the Cleveland Guardians, or any other MLB prediction markets available this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $500 in Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Up to a $500 trading bonus Bonus Last Verified On August 5, 2026

Get started with the promo code above before placing your first trades on the upcoming MLB action. Available exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer grants a tiered trading bonus to use on their unique prediction markets.

To claim this reward, new users must successfully register for an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, your trading bonus is permanently unlocked after you accumulate a total of $25 in trades on the platform. Rather than a flat reward, this dynamic offer utilizes a randomized tier system, meaning you will receive one of the following trading bonuses:

70% of participants receive a $15 trading bonus

of participants receive a trading bonus 24% of participants receive a $35 trading bonus

of participants receive a trading bonus 5% of participants receive a $75 trading bonus

of participants receive a trading bonus 0.65% of participants receive a $100 trading bonus

of participants receive a trading bonus 0.35% of participants receive a $500 trading bonus

This straightforward entry requirement makes it easy to jump right into the MLB slate. Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states, ensuring fans nationwide can participate in prediction markets. Please note that users must be at least 18 years old to trade and take advantage of this welcome offer.

Use the Kalshi MLB Promo on Upcoming Markets

Matchup Probability STL @ NYY STL 41.1% / NYY 58.9% WSH @ PHI WSH 38.6% / PHI 61.4%

When deciding where to place your trades, diving into season statistics uncovers the underlying value of these prediction markets. In the Yankees vs. Cardinals matchup, New York (64-50) enters with a clear statistical edge, heavily supported by an elite pitching staff boasting a 3.34 overall ERA. This gives them a distinct advantage over St. Louis (56-58), whose staff holds a 4.15 ERA.

Meanwhile, the Nationals vs. Phillies clash presents a fascinating structural contrast. Washington (55-60) brings a surprisingly potent lineup to Philadelphia, carrying a .765 team OPS compared to the Phillies’ .706 OPS. However, the Phillies (61-53) maintain their high-probability status thanks to their superior pitching; Philadelphia’s 4.175 team ERA comfortably outpaces Washington’s 4.778 mark, dictating the current market position.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus is a quick, structured process. Follow these exact steps to set up your account, activate the tiered offer, and start trading on the upcoming MLB schedule:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) and submitting valid proof of identification to verify your profile. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your account. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 using a supported payment method. Place Your Trades: Execute $25 worth of trades on the platform. You are not required to make a single trade worth $25; rather, you must reach a cumulative sum of $25 in total trades. You can easily split this volume across multiple games, such as predicting the New York Mets (48-66) against the Cleveland Guardians (57-57), or backing the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Once you have successfully accumulated $25 in total trades, your randomized trading bonus (up to $500) will be fully activated and credited to your Kalshi account for use in future prediction markets.