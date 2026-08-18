Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 Bonus for Tuesday MLB Predictions (Aug. 18)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can use Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a $25 bonus on MLB or any other sport this week. Click here to start the registration process.

By signing up for a new account and completing $25 in trades, users receive a $25 sign-up bonus on the platform. This provides a structured entry point to navigate upcoming matchups on the diamond, featuring the Chicago White Sox taking on the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Colorado Rockies, and the Seattle Mariners facing the Milwaukee Brewers. This sign-up bonus can be applied to any MLB game on Kalshi

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $25 in Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $25, get a $25 bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 18, 2026

Exclusively available for new Kalshi customers, this welcome offer serves as a clear, low-risk springboard into trading on MLB prediction markets. To activate the process, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, the $25 sign-up bonus unlocks after you complete $25 in trades on the platform. Kalshi operates without heavy regional restrictions and is available in all 50 states, ensuring fans nationwide can participate. Users must be at least 18 years old to play.

Tuesday MLB Preview

Matchup Probability LAD @ COL LAD 63% / COL 37% CHW @ CHC CHW 39% / CHC 61% SEA @ MIL SEA 40% / MIL 60%

When evaluating these prediction markets, the Dodgers and Rockies matchup offers a stark statistical contrast. Los Angeles features a robust .259 team batting average and a .765 OPS, presenting a formidable challenge against a struggling Colorado pitching staff that carries a 5.51 team ERA. On the other side of the diamond, the Rockies’ offense is hitting a respectable .254 but faces a stingy Dodgers pitching staff sporting a 3.69 ERA.

In the Chicago cross-town rivalry, the Cubs appear well-positioned to defend their home turf as favorites. The Cubs hold a distinct offensive advantage with 652 total runs scored and a .249 batting average, compared to the White Sox, who have mustered just 599 runs with a .239 average. Both pitching staffs remain relatively even, as the White Sox possess a 4.11 team ERA, barely edging out the Cubs’ 4.16 ERA. However, the Cubs’ established offensive firepower could be the deciding factor in the moneyline market.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to explore these markets and claim the welcome offer, getting set up is a straightforward process. Follow these systematic steps to secure your sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register as a new user by entering standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify the account. Enter the Promo Code: While signing up, input the Kalshi promo code WTOP to guarantee eligibility for the new user offer. Make a Deposit: Once verified, submit a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your wallet. Start Trading: Complete $25 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets to activate the $25 bonus.

Users are not required to make a single, lump-sum trade of $25. You can spread your capital across multiple prediction markets—the total simply needs to reach a cumulative sum of $25 in trades before the $25 sign-up bonus is credited to your account.