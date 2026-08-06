Jackson, Schlegel score in North Carolina’s 2-0 victory at expansion Denver

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Riley Jackson and Ally Schlegel scored and North Carolina downed the Denver Summit 2-0 on Wednesday…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Riley Jackson and Ally Schlegel scored and North Carolina downed the Denver Summit 2-0 on Wednesday night in the lone midweek match in the National Women’s Soccer League.

After a scoreless first half, Summit defender Eva Gaetino took down Erica Parkinson and the Courage (8-6-3) were awarded a penalty kick. Jackson converted to give North Carolina the lead in the 48th minute. It was Jackson’s second goal of the season.

Schlegel, a Colorado native, scored for North Carolina in the 81st minute when she charged at the goal and got past Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith.

Courage goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan had six saves in North Carolina’s second straight shutout. It was her fifth clean sheet of the season.

Denver captain Lindsey Heaps, who is also captain of the U.S. national team, was a late scratch after she was included in the starting lineup. The reason for the scratch was not known.

It was the first meeting between the expansion Summit (5-7-5) and the Courage. Both teams have a quick turnaround with Saturday matches. The Courage visit the Washington Spirit and the Summit host the Utah Royals.

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