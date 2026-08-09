Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 Bonus for Yankees-Braves, MLB Trades Sunday (Aug. 9)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New Novig customers can take advantage of an exciting welcome offer ahead of the next MLB matchup between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees. By applying the Novig promo code WTOP and making a $25 purchase within the platform, new users will receive $50 in Novig coins.

You can use this bonus to make upcoming predictions on today’s game at Yankee Stadium, as well as any NBA, NHL, or other matchup this week.

Novig Promo Code for MLB

If you are looking to get involved in the upcoming clash between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees, the latest Novig welcome offer provides a great starting point. Review the details below to see how you can claim your bonus before the first pitch at Yankee Stadium.

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer Spend $25, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Participating States AK, AR, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY + DC

This Novig promo code provides an excellent opportunity for first-time players looking to get in on the action for the upcoming Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees matchup. By claiming this exclusive offer, new Novig users who make a $25 spend on the platform will receive $50 in Novig coins to boost their bankroll.

Please note that this promotion is strictly eligible for new Novig users who have yet to register an account. Once your initial $25 spend is complete and the bonus is successfully triggered, you can use your newly acquired $50 in Novig coins to make predictions on the Braves and Yankees, or use them to explore the rest of the upcoming sports schedule.

How to Use Your Novig MLB Promo

While betting markets and consensus odds are currently unavailable for this matchup, keeping an eye on the statistical matchups is the best way to prepare for when the lines open.

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A New York Yankees N/A N/A N/A

Note: Odds are currently off the board.

When preparing your best bets for this non-conference clash, you have to look closely at the pitching matchup. The Yankees will hand the ball to probable starter Cam Schlittler, while the Braves counter with Grant Holmes. While individual player lines aren’t posted, the unit stats they contribute to reveal a few intriguing leans.

A potential value bet could be found on the Under once totals are released. Schlittler is backed by a formidable New York pitching staff that shuts opponents down with a collective 3.325 ERA and an elite 9.055 K/9 rate. The Yankees’ bullpen is especially stingy, boasting a 3.154 ERA. Holmes and the Atlanta rotation are no slouches either, with Braves starters maintaining a solid 3.73 ERA on the season.

If you are looking to play the moneyline, Atlanta’s offense might offer the edge. The Braves have been the more productive lineup, plating 570 total runs with a .736 OPS. By comparison, the Yankees’ offense enters the game with 530 runs and a .722 OPS. Depending on where the odds settle, backing the Braves to out-slug the Yankees or playing the Under on the strength of New York’s bullpen are angles worth exploring.

How to Activate Your Novig Promo Code

Getting started with Novig and claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your promotion and get in on the action: