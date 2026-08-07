Herrera homers in the Cardinals’ 3-2 win over the Rockies

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iván Herrera hit a solo home run, Kyle Leahy pitched five innings and the St. Louis…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iván Herrera hit a solo home run, Kyle Leahy pitched five innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Friday night.

Herrara hit a one-out homer in the third inning, extending the Cardinals’ lead to 3-1. It was the 18th homer given up by Colorado starter Feltner (4-6) this season. Feltner gave up four hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Leahy (8-4) allowed two runs and eight hits for his first decision in five starts and only his fourth in his past 13. He has held opponents to two runs or fewer in eight straight starts. Riley O’Brien picked up his 28th save by pitching the ninth.

Rookie TJ Rumfield and Jake McCarthy each had three hits for the Rockies, who left seven runners on base. Colorado was 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

The Cardinals improved to 49-19 against the Rockies at Busch Stadium III, their best home record against any opponent since the ballpark opened in 2006.

The loss extended the Rockies’ road losing streak to five games.

St. Louis scored two runs in the second on sacrifice flies by Nathan Church and Bryan Torres.

Troy Johnson drove Rumfield in the second and fourth innings on groundouts for the Rockies.

Jordan Walker was back in the lineup after missing the previous two games in New York due to right knee inflammation. He went 1-for-4. Walker, the winner of the 2026 Home Run Derby, has not hit a home run since July 9.

Up next

Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (5-8, 4.97 ERA) was set to face Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (3-10, 6.81) on Saturday night.

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