Griner blocks 3-point attempt at buzzer, seals the Sun’s win over the Mercury

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kennedy Burke scored 15 points, Brittney Griner blocked a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, and the…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kennedy Burke scored 15 points, Brittney Griner blocked a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, and the Connecticut Sun rallied to beat the Phoenix Mercury 75-72 on Friday night.

Connecticut guard Leila Lacan went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with 32.2 seconds left for a 73-70 lead, and added two free throws on the Sun’s next possession to regain a three-point advantage.

Phoenix inbounded with 12.9 seconds left with no timeouts and Kelsey Plum’s 3-point attempt was blocked by Griner at the top of the key, sealing the win.

Aaliyah Edwards added 14 points off the bench for Connecticut (8-23), which did not have a starter score in double figures. Griner finished with five points, seven rebounds and two blocks against her former team.

Plum led Phoenix (12-21) with 25 points. Kahleah Copper added 16 and Alyssa Thomas had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Phoenix struggled at the free throw line, going 13 of 23.

MYSTICS 79, DREAM 74

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, Kiki Iriafen added 15 points, and Washington beat Atlanta for their sixth straight victory.

Washington had a 64-48 lead early in the fourth quarter before Atlanta closed within 77-74 with 32.3 seconds to go. But, Austin got a friendly roll on a contested shot in the lane to seal it.

Washington (18-12) current win streak matches the franchise-record six-game run by the 2019 championship team.

Sonia Citron had 14 points, rookie Cotie McMahon added 11 and Cassandre Prosper scored 10 off the bench for Washington. Rookie Lauren Betts had a career-high 11 rebounds. The Mystics set a franchise record for blocks in any half with nine in the first and had a franchise-record 12 overall.

Allisha Gray scored 26 points to reach 20-plus points for the 15th time this season for Atlanta (19-12). The Dream have lost back-to-back games following a five-game win streak. Rhyne Howard added 19 points despite playing with five fouls throughout the fourth quarter.

VALKYRIES 94, WINGS 76

DALLAS (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 22 points, Gabby Williams added 19, and Kayla Thornton finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Golden beat Dallas.

The Valkyries (22-9) had a franchise-high 27 assists and extended their winning streak to three games in front of a crowd of 16,444 at American Airlines Center, home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. The Wings will play their 2027 home games at the arena.

Golden State led 44-36 at halftime and opened the third period with a 10-2 run. The Valkyries shot 35% from 3-point distance and went 16 for 18 from the line.

Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 17 points, including 10 in the first quarter. It is the fourth time this season that she hasscored in the double digits in the opening frame. Aziaha James added 13 points for Dallas, and Alanna Smith scored 11. Jessica Shepard had 11 rebounds.

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