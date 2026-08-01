Goodman homers twice, drives in 5 runs in Rockies’ 12-6 victory over Royals

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman homered twice, had two singles and drove in five runs in the Colorado Rockies’ 12-6…

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman homered twice, had two singles and drove in five runs in the Colorado Rockies’ 12-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

The victory was Colorado’s 44th of the season, eclipsing last year’s total with 51 games remaining.

Goodman broke his single-season franchise record for home runs by a catcher with a three-run shot in Colorado’s six-run third, and hit his 33rd homer in the seventh inning for his sixth multi-homer game this season.

Goodman, a possible trade target ahead of Monday night’s deadline, leads the Rockies with 65 RBIs.

Kansas City outfielder Lane Thomas was pulled from the game in the middle of the fourth inning, and was later traded to the Atlanta Braves.

Jac Caglianone and Salvador Perez hit back-to-back homers and John Rave also went deep for Kansas City.

The Royals built a 4-0 lead with a run in the second and three in the third on Caglianone’s two-run shot, his team-leading 18th of the year, and Perez’s solo blast. Rockies starter Ryan Feltner (4-6) settled down after a shaky start to pitch six innings.

Colorado sent 11 men to the plate in the third to grab control against Kansas City starter Luinder Avila (5-4). Kyle Karros had a two-run double, TJ Rumfield drove in another with a single ahead of Goodman’s 384-foot blast to left.

Rumfield had an RBI single in the fifth and Willi Castro added a solo shot to center in the fifth, his 12th of the season.

Up next

The Royals were set to send Seth Lugo (4-6, 4.22) to the mound against Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland (2-10, 7.34) on Sunday to wrap up the three-game series.

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