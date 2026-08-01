Crew play Miami to a 2-2 draw as Lionel Messi returns

MIAMI (AP) — Brais Méndez scored a late equalizer in his MLS debut and the Columbus Crew played Inter Miami…

MIAMI (AP) — Brais Méndez scored a late equalizer in his MLS debut and the Columbus Crew played Inter Miami to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night.

Columbus (5-8-5) ended Miami’s six-game winning streak. Miami (11-2-5) is still unbeaten in seven straight games.

Méndez curled a free kick from the right side that went untouched off the post and into the net in the 84th minute to tie it.

Lionel Messi, who entered as a substitute in the 53rd after leading Argentina to its second straight World Cup final appearance, had several good scoring chances in the closing stages but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Columbus also scored on an own goal in the first half.

Luis Suárez opened the scoring in the 16th for Miami — with his seventh goal in the last four regular-season games. Suárez became the fifth player in MLS history to record at least 10 goals and five assists in each of his first three MLS seasons.

Noah Allen gave Miami a 2-1 lead on a header in first-half stoppage time.

Kickoff was delayed 40 minutes by inclement weather.

Up next

Crew: Travel to North Carolina to play Charlotte on Aug. 15.

Miami: Plays at Nashville on Aug. 15.

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