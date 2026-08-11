FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens + Claim Prediction Offer Tuesday

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The current MLB schedule provides new bettors an excellent chance to secure up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens with the latest FanDuel promo code welcome offer. Click here to get started.
New users can lock in up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens by simply wagering $5 daily for five consecutive days. This offer is available ahead of great matchups, including the American League battle between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees and the interleague clash featuring the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Dodgers. We also recommend checking out FanDuel Predicts as well.
FanDuel Promo Code Delivers Multiple MLB Offers
The table below provides a concise overview of the FanDuel welcome offer, confirming that no specific FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this opportunity for new users.
FanDuel Promo Code
No Code Needed
New Sportsbook Offer
Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Total)
New Predicts Offer
Unlock Your Offer
Offers Last Verified On
August 11, 2026
This introductory offer allows new customers to earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens by wagering $5 daily for five consecutive days. The offer provides $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for the five days combined, totaling up to $1,000. The initial bet, whether placed on the anticipated Mariners vs. Yankees showdown or another MLB game, carries no odds restriction, making it flexible for any strategy. This user-friendly structure requires seven consecutive days of wagering to work toward the substantial bonus bet payout.
In addition to this sportsbook offer, baseball fans can sign up with FanDuel Predicts as well. Unlock your offer and start making predictions via an iOS or Android device.
Leveraging the Offer on the MLB Schedule
A selection of high-profile MLB matchups provides ample opportunity to place qualifying wagers across the moneyline, runline, and totals. The schedule includes the interleague matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, alongside crucial American League action involving New York and Toronto.
Here are the odds for key matchups, courtesy of FanDuel:
Matchup (Time UTC)
Moneyline
Runline (Spread)
Total (Over/Under)
Mariners @ Yankees (11:05 PM)
NYY -126 / SEA +118
NYY -1.5 (+158) / SEA +1.5 (-192)
8 (O -110 / U -110)
Red Sox @ Blue Jays (11:07 PM)
TOR -136 / BOS +126
TOR -1.5 (+164) / BOS +1.5 (-200)
7 (O -104 / U -118)
Royals @ Dodgers (2:10 AM, Aug 12)
LAD -260 / KC +235
LAD -1.5 (-125) / KC +1.5 (+104)
8.5 (O -104 / U -118)
The betting lines reflect this closeness, with the Yankees slightly favored at -126 and the Mariners offering substantial value at +118.
This contest pits Yankees starter Ryan Weathers against Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo in a game expected to be low-scoring, indicated by a total set at O/U 8.0. The Yankees pitching staff has maintained a strong team ERA of 3.30 this season. Offensively, both clubs have struggled for consistency; the Yankees’ team batting average of .230 slightly exceeds the Mariners’ .229.
Considering the runline, the Yankees are discounted at +158 to cover -1.5 runs. Conversely, backing Seattle +1.5 at -192 is the safer option if a close outcome is anticipated.
How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Claiming $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days from FanDuel is straightforward, and no specific promo code is necessary to lock in this welcome deal.
Follow these steps to activate your account and begin placing your qualifying wagers:
Registration: New users must sign up for a new FanDuel account.
Deposit: Make an initial deposit of $5 or more.
Initial Wager: Place your first real-money wager of at least $5. There is no odds limit on this initial bet.
Requirement: Continue to wager a minimum of $5 a day for five Days following your initial bet.
Upon meeting the wagering requirements, you will be awarded $200 in total Bet Reset Tokens over 5 days, up to a maximum of $200 total.
Remember, sports fans can also sign up with FanDuel Predicts. Click here to get started on an iOS device or use this link to register on an Android device.