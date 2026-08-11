FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens + Claim Prediction Offer Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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FanDuel Promo Code Delivers Multiple MLB Offers

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Total) New Predicts Offer Unlock Your Offer Offers Last Verified On August 11, 2026

Leveraging the Offer on the MLB Schedule

Matchup (Time UTC) Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (Over/Under) Mariners @ Yankees (11:05 PM) NYY -126 / SEA +118 NYY -1.5 (+158) / SEA +1.5 (-192) 8 (O -110 / U -110) Red Sox @ Blue Jays (11:07 PM) TOR -136 / BOS +126 TOR -1.5 (+164) / BOS +1.5 (-200) 7 (O -104 / U -118) Royals @ Dodgers (2:10 AM, Aug 12) LAD -260 / KC +235 LAD -1.5 (-125) / KC +1.5 (+104) 8.5 (O -104 / U -118)

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Registration: New users must sign up for a new FanDuel account. Deposit: Make an initial deposit of $5 or more. Initial Wager: Place your first real-money wager of at least $5. There is no odds limit on this initial bet. Requirement: Continue to wager a minimum of $5 a day for five Days following your initial bet.