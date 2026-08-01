DraftKings Promo Code Gets $150 Red Sox-Dodgers Saturday Night Bonus

Activate the DraftKings promo code offer here and secure $150 in bonus bets when you wager $5 on tonight’s Red Sox vs. Dodgers game or any other MLB game.
DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock $150 In Bonus Bets
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets, Paid Within 14 Days!
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Offer Confirmed
|August 1, 2026 by WTOP
Listen, handicapping the diamond isn’t always easy, but this sign-up offer makes it a whole lot sweeter for new DraftKings customers. Whether I’m backing the Red Sox as road dogs or laying the juice with the Braves, the strategy here is straightforward: spend just $5 on a qualifying wager, and you’ll unlock $150 in bonus bets.
Once you lock in that first bet, you are setting yourself up for a fantastic return. The $150 in bonus bets will be paid within 14 days, giving you plenty of ammunition to fire away at different MLB moneylines, totals, or even piece together some exciting parlays over the next couple of weeks.
DraftKings MLB Promo For Red Sox vs. Dodgers, More
Here is a look at tonight’s betting board and the latest odds to help us find the smartest angles for our wagers:
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Moneyline
|Total (O/U)
|Pittsburgh Pirates @ Cincinnati Reds
|6:40 PM
|Reds +104 / Pirates -126
|8.5 (O -105 / U -115)
|Washington Nationals @ Atlanta Braves
|7:15 PM
|Braves -193 / Nationals +158
|9.5 (O +102 / U -118)
|Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers
|9:10 PM
|Dodgers -170 / Red Sox +141
|8 (O -112 / U -108)
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers are stepping to the plate as moneyline favorites, and it’s easy to see why. Their lineup is an absolute gauntlet, led by Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. Ohtani continues to crush the baseball with a .289 average, 23 home runs, 65 RBIs, and an elite .931 OPS. Freeman is just as steady, hitting .301 with 15 long balls, 53 RBIs, and an .864 OPS. But don’t sleep on Boston here. We are getting +141 value on a Red Sox squad anchored by a stout 3.54 overall team ERA and a stellar bullpen that holds an impressive 2.98 ERA. With the over/under sitting at 8 runs, elite pitching could easily take center stage in this interleague clash.
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Down at Truist Park, the Braves are heavy -193 favorites. Oddsmakers are expecting offensive fireworks, setting the total high at 9.5 runs. Matt Olson is a key player I always keep on my radar—he’s already mashed 28 homers, driven in 66 runs, and maintained an .858 OPS. But if you’re looking for a live underdog, the Nationals will counter with standout shortstop CJ Abrams. Abrams has been a massive bright spot for Washington, launching 27 home runs alongside 82 RBIs, a .289 average, and a .917 OPS. This NL East showdown has all the makings of a slugfest.
Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Claiming this offer is a breeze. We’re in this together, so just follow my simple playbook to get your account locked and loaded before tonight’s first pitch:
- Sign Up: Click here to head straight to the registration page. There is no manual promo code to type in—using our links automatically keys in the offer.
- Register Your Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal details (like your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity.
- Make a Deposit: Once you’re verified, fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure and approved payment methods.
- Place Your Bet: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and complete a qualifying cash wager of at least $5 on any game.
- Collect Your Bonus: Sit back and enjoy the games! After spending your $5, DraftKings will reward you with $150 in bonus bets (paid within 14 days) to keep your bankroll moving.