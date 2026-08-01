Dillon Dingler’s grand slam helps the Tigers beat A’s 13-1 in Max Clark’s debut

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dillon Dingler hit a grand slam in Detroit’s seven-run eighth inning and the Tigers opened…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dillon Dingler hit a grand slam in Detroit’s seven-run eighth inning and the Tigers opened their longest trip of the season with a 13-1 victory over the Athletics on Friday night.

Kevin McGonigle homered and drove in two runs, and fellow 2023 draft pick Max Clark had three hits, including an RBI double in the big eighth inning to help Detroit get the win in his big-league debut.

The Tigers got a strong performance from their bullpen after deciding to scratch scheduled starter Casey Mize in case a trade develops before Monday’s deadline. Tyler Holton started and allowed one run in two innings. Ty Madden (1-0) allowed two hits in three scoreless innings to get the win.

The Tigers won for just the second time in six games to start a three-city West Coast swing and moved within 3 1/2 games of the final wild-card spot in the American League.

McGonigle tied the game with a solo homer off Jeffrey Springs (3-11) in the third inning, He added a sacrifice fly in the fourth in an inning aided by Clark’s first career hit.

The 21-year-old Clark, one of the top prospects in baseball, then added the RBI double in the eighth and another double in the ninth. He became the third Tigers player ever with at least three hits and two extra-base hits in his debut. McGonigle did it earlier this year and Billy Bean did it in 1987.

Dingler broke the game open against Luis Morales when he hit his first career grand slam. Ben Malgeri hit his first career homer, a two-run shot in the ninth inning as the A’s finished 5-19 in July.

Springs allowed four hits, five walks and two runs in four innings and fell to 0-11 in his last 18 starts.

Up next

LH Framber Valdez (5-7, 4.53 ERA) was set to start Saturday for Detroit against RH Jack Perkins (2-6, 6.45).

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