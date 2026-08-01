All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 64 45 .587 — New York 62 48 .564…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 64 45 .587 — New York 62 48 .564 2½ Boston 58 51 .532 6 Baltimore 54 56 .491 10½ Toronto 51 59 .464 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 58 51 .532 — Cleveland 56 55 .505 3 Minnesota 56 55 .505 3 Detroit 52 58 .473 6½ Kansas City 46 65 .414 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 56 55 .505 — Texas 55 55 .500 ½ Seattle 53 58 .477 3 Athletics 45 65 .409 10½ Los Angeles 42 68 .382 13½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 65 45 .591 — Philadelphia 57 53 .518 8 Miami 56 55 .505 9½ Washington 55 56 .495 10½ New York 47 64 .423 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 68 41 .624 — Chicago 62 48 .564 6½ Pittsburgh 55 56 .495 14 St. Louis 54 56 .491 14½ Cincinnati 52 57 .477 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 69 41 .627 — Arizona 58 52 .527 11 San Diego 56 54 .509 13 San Francisco 47 63 .427 22 Colorado 43 67 .391 26

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Boston 5, Athletics 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 4, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 4

Toronto 3, St. Louis 1

Colorado 3, Kansas City 1

Houston 11, Texas 2

Detroit 13, Athletics 1

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Angels 2

Minnesota 5, Seattle 3

Boston 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Mathews 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 4-10), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Hicks 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-5), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Prielipp 3-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 13-4) at Baltimore (Baz 4-9), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 7-6) at Houston (Blanco 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Drake 0-0) at Cleveland (Messick 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Peterson 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Avila 5-3) at Colorado (Feltner 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-6), 9:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gasser 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 9-6), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 5-7) at Athletics (Perkins 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 3:15 p.m.

Detroit at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:20 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 7

Arizona 4, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 4

Toronto 3, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 6, Washington 2

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 3, Kansas City 1

San Diego 7, San Francisco 0

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Mathews 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 4-10), 3:07 p.m.

Miami (Phillips 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Thornton 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 10-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 13-4) at Baltimore (Baz 4-9), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Drake 0-0) at Cleveland (Messick 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Peterson 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 3-7) at Atlanta (López 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Avila 5-3) at Colorado (Feltner 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Mahle 3-9) at San Diego (Buehler 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-6), 9:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gasser 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 9-6), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 3:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:20 p.m.

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