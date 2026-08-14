Connecticut hosts New York following Ionescu’s 20-point game

New York Liberty (21-14, 9-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (8-24, 2-12 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (21-14, 9-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (8-24, 2-12 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty takes on the Connecticut Sun after Sabrina Ionescu scored 20 points in the Liberty’s 85-81 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sun have gone 2-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is ninth in the WNBA with 33.0 rebounds led by Olivia Nelson-Ododa averaging 6.0.

The Liberty are 9-4 against Eastern Conference teams. New York ranks second in the WNBA with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 7.2.

Connecticut averages 79.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 87.4 New York gives up. New York averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Connecticut gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Liberty won 89-80 in the last matchup on June 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson-Ododa is averaging 9.5 points and six rebounds for the Sun. Diamond Miller is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 14.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 97.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.4 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: out (head).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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