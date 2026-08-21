SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Real Betis strengthened its attack for a first Champions League campaign in 21 years by signing…

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Real Betis strengthened its attack for a first Champions League campaign in 21 years by signing Ireland forward Troy Parrott, whose five goals in two World Cup qualifying games lifted his country into an unlikely playoffs spot.

Parrott signed a five-year deal after joining from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, Betis said in a statement late Thursday.

The transfer fee for the 24-year-old former Tottenham player was reportedly 16 million euros ($18.8 million).

Parrott scored 31 goals for AZ last season and made headlines with stunning back-to-back games for Ireland in November.

Needing to win both games to reach the World Cup playoffs, Parrott scored twice in a 2-0 home win over Portugal then a hat trick in a 3-2 win at Hungary capped by the winner deep into stoppage time.

The goal and team celebration instantly entered Irish soccer lore and Dublin Airport posted a social media meme changing its name to “Troy Parrott Airport.”

Parrott also scored in the playoffs semifinal in March when Ireland wasted a two-goal lead in Prague before losing a penalty shootout to the Czech Republic.

Betis, which plays in Irish green and white, placed fifth in La Liga last season to claim the Champions League entry awarded to Spain as a bonus because of its clubs’ overall record in the three UEFA competitions.

The team now coached by Manuel Pellegrini last played in the Champions League in 2005-06, placing third in a group with Liverpool, Chelsea and Anderlecht.

The 36-team league phase draw is made in Monaco next Thursday.

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