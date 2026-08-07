Burton, Williams, Thornton power the Valkyries to a 94-76 win over Wings

DALLAS (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 22 points, Gabby Williams added 19, and Kayla Thornton finished with 11 points and…

DALLAS (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 22 points, Gabby Williams added 19, and Kayla Thornton finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Golden State Valkyries beat the Dallas Wings 94-76 on Friday night.

The Valkyries (22-9) had a franchise-high 27 assists and extended their winning streak to three games in front of a crowd of 16,444 at American Airlines Center, home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. The Wings will play their 2027 home games at the arena.

Golden State led 44-36 at halftime and opened the third period with a 10-2 run. The Valkyries shot 35% from 3-point distance and went 16 for 18 from the line.

Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 17 points, including 10 in the first quarter. It is the fourth time this season that she hasscored in the double digits in the opening frame. Aziaha James added 13 points for Dallas, and Alanna Smith scored 11. Jessica Shepard had 11 rebounds.

The Wings (19-13) played without Azzi Fudd, who warmed up but was ruled out due to right knee soreness.

Up next

Wings: Visit Minnesota on Sunday.

Valkyries: Visit Los Angeles on Sunday.

__

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.