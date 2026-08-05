BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Nationals-Phillies, Red Sox-White, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By creating a new profile using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 offer here, you will redeem one of two rewards for tonight’s MLB games and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Safety Net

Whether you want to back the Philadelphia Phillies at home, side with the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, or pinpoint a longshot in the Red Sox vs. White Sox clash, new users have plenty of options. Here is how the sign-up promotions break down by state:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On August 5th Confirmed By WTOP

Bettors located in MI, NJ, PA, and WV get a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion, awarding $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager cashes. For bettors registering in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the sole available promotion is the $1,500 first bet offer. Simply create your account, make your first wager up to $1,500 on any MLB action, and if the market turns against you, you’ll receive your initial stake back as bonus bets to deploy on future futures prices or daily matchups.

Register With BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Today

Ready to put these offers to work? Apply your BetMGM bonus code before the first pitch and check out today’s MLB schedule alongside the latest odds:

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies: Moneyline: PHI -200 / WSH +165 | Runline: PHI -1.5 (+105) / WSH +1.5 (-130) | Total: O/U 9.5

Moneyline: PHI -200 / WSH +165 | Runline: PHI -1.5 (+105) / WSH +1.5 (-130) | Total: O/U 9.5 Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox: Moneyline: BOS -140 / CWS +115 | Runline: BOS -1.5 (+154) / CWS +1.5 (-190) | Total: O/U 8

Moneyline: BOS -140 / CWS +115 | Runline: BOS -1.5 (+154) / CWS +1.5 (-190) | Total: O/U 8 Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers: Moneyline: MIL -135 / PIT +110 | Runline: MIL -1.5 (+165) / PIT +1.5 (-200) | Total: O/U 7

The most compelling betting angle on today’s slate lies in the NL Central clash between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers. We’re looking at an elite pitching duel with Pirates standout Paul Skenes facing Brewers left-hander Kyle Harrison. Skenes has been an absolute strikeout machine, racking up 156 punchouts across 124.2 innings while sitting on a 3.90 ERA. Not to be outdone, Harrison takes the mound boasting a 3.01 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 83.2 innings of work. Given the underlying metrics and the high-caliber arms starting this game, the total is predictably set at a low 7 runs.

Over in the NL East, the Philadelphia Phillies look to defend their home turf against the Nationals. Philly’s lineup brings undeniable power, anchored by veteran sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Schwarber has launched 33 home runs this year, while Harper provides a steady, high-leverage presence with 24 homers and 68 RBIs. The Phillies enter this contest as sizable home favorites on the moneyline. If you’re looking for an official prediction to put your sign-up bonuses into play, backing a high-powered favorite like Philadelphia makes a lot of sense.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Getting started and locking in your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to set up your account and find your edge before today’s MLB action gets underway:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here with BetMGM by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email, physical address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During sign-up, ensure you enter the promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using a secure payment method to officially activate the offer. Place Your First Bet: With your account funded and the promotion active, it’s time to scour the board. Whether you want to lay the juice on the Red Sox, find a longshot on the White Sox, or lock in a data-backed total, simply place your qualifying wager to take advantage of the promotion.

Always remember to play responsibly and review the specific terms and conditions associated with the welcome offer in your state before placing your wagers.