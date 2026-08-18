BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games Tuesday (Aug. 18)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can elevate their MLB betting experience by claiming BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of the upcoming games and securing a $1,500 first bet. Use bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to get in on the action.

Tuesday features exciting matchups like the New York Yankees visiting the Baltimore Orioles, the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Tampa Bay Rays, and the San Diego Padres taking on the New York Mets. This provides the perfect opportunity to lock in value on BetMGM Sportsbook before diving into the next wave of MLB action.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Before the first pitch is thrown on August 18, 2026, eligible fans looking to wager on the action can claim one of the new user promotions available at BetMGM. Whether you are backing the New York Yankees (69-55) in their divisional clash against the Baltimore Orioles (61-64), taking the surging Tampa Bay Rays (75-49) against the Toronto Blue Jays (61-65), or evaluating the San Diego Padres (67-59) visiting the New York Mets (57-69), BetMGM provides two distinct signup options based strictly on your location.

Below is the complete overview of the current offers:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Offers Last Verified On August 18, 2026

For fans looking to get in on the action—perhaps backing Carlos Rodón (#55) and the Yankees or Nick Martinez (#28) and the Rays—BetMGM provides an enticing, structured welcome promotion. Users physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible exclusively for the “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager is a winner. The $1,500 first bet is not available in MI, NJ, PA, and WV.

If you are located in any other participating US state outside of those four, you will have access to the $1,500 first bet offer. This promotion provides a strategic advantage when backing Robbie Ray (#38) and the Padres against the Mets, knowing that if your first wager falls short, your stake will be returned as bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Ready to put your BetMGM bonus code to use? Here is a clear breakdown of the current odds, runlines, and totals for the August 18, 2026, MLB schedule:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Moneyline: Yankees -118 / Orioles -102

Yankees -118 / Orioles -102 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+140) / Orioles +1.5 (-169)

Yankees -1.5 (+140) / Orioles +1.5 (-169) Total: 8.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

8.5 (Over -115 / Under -105) Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

Moneyline: Blue Jays +118 / Rays -139

Blue Jays +118 / Rays -139 Runline: Blue Jays +1.5 (-189) / Rays -1.5 (+155)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-189) / Rays -1.5 (+155) Total: 7.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

7.5 (Over -105 / Under -115) San Diego Padres at New York Mets

Moneyline: Padres -115 / Mets -105

Padres -115 / Mets -105 Runline: Padres -1.5 (+140) / Mets +1.5 (-169)

Padres -1.5 (+140) / Mets +1.5 (-169) Total: 8.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

One of the premier matchups on the board is the American League East showdown between the Yankees and the Orioles. New York hands the ball to Carlos Rodón, who boasts a strong 3.30 ERA and an elite 10.10 K/9 rate. The Orioles counter with Shane Baz (4.00 ERA) and slugger Gunnar Henderson, who has crushed 20 home runs and tallied 51 RBIs. With the Orioles checking in as slight home underdogs, this projects as a tightly contested battle.

Meanwhile, the surging Tampa Bay Rays (75-49) enter their divisional clash against the Blue Jays as clear -139 moneyline favorites. Nick Martinez takes the mound for Tampa Bay, having logged 138 innings of work with a stellar 2.73 ERA. With a combined run total set at just 7.5, bettors will want to closely evaluate how the Blue Jays’ offense fares against Martinez’s consistency.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer and getting ready for the MLB slate is a logical, straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your preferred promotion before the first pitch: